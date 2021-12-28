Fernando Alonso has a plan. They already know that even in Kimoa’s marketing department. The new rules that come in 2022 open room for the hope of seeing a change between the dominators of the Formula 1 grid. That is where the Asturian and Alpine cling.

Without reference points, with practically new cars for everyone, Alonso considers that their ‘preseason’ is over and next year they must take a step forward. “The time for excuses is over. Nobody knows what will happen. In a normal winter we should cut about eight tenths but with the new rules there will be no benchmarks.”, Alonso said in an interview for ‘Auto Motor und Sport’.

Fortunately for the two-time world champion, Alpine will incorporate an all-new power unit. “It was very necessary. We also have to improve in aerodynamics to get closer to those who dominate us.”, asserted the Spanish pilot.

Still, Fernando is confident in the steps Alpine is taking. “We have not solved all our problems but we are on the right track. We need a fast car but we all face the same question. ” We will know the success of the plan in the first winter tests in February.