This weekend he says goodbye to Formula 1 and the Kimi Räikkönen circuits, which have left unforgettable moments throughout his 19 seasons in the premier class.

Fernando Alonso and Kimi raikkonen They debuted together at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix. One at Minardi and one at Sauber, they began their journey to become the young men who would lead the change in Formula 1 shortly after.

Throughout his career, Kimi Räikkönen adds 349 Grands Prix contested, 21 victories, 18 pole positions, 46 fastest laps and 103 podiums in the absence of contesting the last race of his life in Formula 1. Not for nothing is the driver with the most races contested in the premier class and there is no doubt that he also It has left its mark outside the car as a result of its particular personality.

«He is one of those that I like to meet. With him you can speak clearly about many things »

«When you debut you don’t have a clear idea of ​​the future that it will bring you. We have both had a spectacular career, we have been champions and won races, but in 2001 we were not sure what was going to happen to us or that we were going to have that success, “recalls Fernando Alonso when asked about Kimi before his final retirement.

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Räikkönen have met a lot on the track this year.

«I am happy to have shared so many years with Kimi. He is a great character in Formula 1 and we will miss him next year. It is very honest. It does not play, it is what you see. Part of this perhaps masks what we see of him: cold, not very talkative … But he is a different person inside. It’s not so ‘Iceman’, it’s quite hot inside », recognize.

A different Kimi in privacy

Like Fernando AlonsoKimi Räikkönen was away from Formula 1 for a while. Precisely after being replaced by the Spaniard at Ferrari in 2010, he took two years off before returning in 2012 with Lotus.

Later, they were both teammates on the Italian team and Alonso got to know him a little better. «You have to know him and see him outside the races to understand what the real Kimi is like», affirms Alonso.

«We have seen each other many times outside: in airports, restaurants, partying sometimes … Yes, it is one of those that I like to meet. With him you can speak clearly about many things. He is very direct and in many things about Formula 1 I think like him », he points out.

«How we live in a bubble that is not the real world. We have these facilities, this easy life, we travel in luxury planes and sleep in 5-star hotels, we have everyone’s help… But on Sunday night we are normal people. Sometimes we talk about how false this world can be », concludes Fernando Alonso.