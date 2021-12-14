Michael Masi’s management of the Safety Car period has been widely criticized around the world, as the race director opted for a mode that contravenes the regulations and has never been used before.

Whether it is considered fair that Max Verstappen is the 2021 world champion or not, the truth is that the performance of Michael Masi during the last laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix they are difficult for anyone to understand.

The race director had to face a difficult situation when, on lap 53 of 58, Nicholas Latifi had an accident which made the participation of the safety car necessary.

Something that everyone agreed on based on the state of the track and that allowed Max Verstappen to wipe the 12-second deficit I had with Lewis Hamilton and stopping to put on new soft tires.

But Mercedes and the seven-time champion still had a chance if the race was not relaunched, something feasible with such a short time to spare. In fact, there was finally only time to relaunch the race in the absence of the last lap.

But, according to the regulations, this should not have happened and, in addition, the splitting procedure on the part of the pilots who had lost laps was incompletely performedBecause only the five riders who were between Hamilton and Verstappen could do it: Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Something that many of them admit they do not understand and that has led to criticism of Michael Masi for wanting to restart the race at all costs, influencing not only the outcome of the event but also the outcome of the World Cup.

All for the show

Daniel Ricciardo pointed out that “the end was a bit strange, they said that the unfolded cars could not pass, then some of them did, but then I was not allowed. We restarted the race and he was right behind Lewis and Max. It was something like: “Because I am here?”. I do not know. It was very interesting”.

His McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, said he was “not quite sure what the FIA ​​said, at first we were not allowed to overtake.” If that influenced the decisions and if that is the reason why Mercedes did not make the pit stop, but then the FIA ​​suddenly changed its mind and was allowed to let us pass … then I guess that’s not acceptable ».

«I am going to congratulate both drivers. But as for the decision, I’m not so sure. I didn’t really know that only the first three or four (five pilots) had split, up to Max. So obviously it was made to have a fight. It was for television, of course. It was for the result. Whether it was fair or not is difficult for me to decide, “he admitted.

Lance Stroll, for his part, blurted out over the radio that he couldn’t understand what was happening. “I don’t understand why, I should be able to pass the Safety Car. What the hell?”He said when he was denied the possibility of unfolding.

Fernando Alonso He was one of those who was able to do it, saying that “when the Safety Car was out, I thought we could split up quickly, because that is usually what happens. You see the green Safety Car light immediately. But it didn’t happen and then, two laps after the engineer told me that the positions would stay like this, the green light went on.

«I said to him: ‘We have the green light’. And he said, “Yeah, you can do it now, follow Norris. And I followed Norris. ” A bit confusing, probably », reiterated the Spanish.

The same as Sebastian Vettel, who regretted that when he was allowed to unfold, it was too late to rejoin the group and fight for better position at the end.

They should have let us through immediately, like other times. You obviously have the guys battling in the lead, so you just have to clear the way. I don’t know why it took so long. For us it was a shame because we had no choice as everything was extended. At least for us in the back, it was a boring and a bit stupid ending, “snapped the German.

Finally, Carlos Sainz the podium had to be played with Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll doubled in front. “At first, they told me that those in front of me were not going to be allowed to unfold. And then it was decided to do it, but there was still an Aston Martin and Ricciardo’s McLaren between the two leaders and me.

I’ve never experienced this before, having to restart the race with these two doubled up in front of me while fighting for third position. Maybe it’s something to analyze because it was very strange and it almost cost me the podium, honestly », concluded the Ferrari.