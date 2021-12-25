Formula 1 has set out to ensure that the ten cars on the grid are very similar in terms of performance, thus encouraging the drivers to make a difference, something that Alonso hopes to apply with his experience.

The 2021 Formula 1 season has had it all, enough so that both the true staunch fans of the premier category of motorsport enjoyed themselves in a big way that those who were in doubt as to whether the ‘Big Circus’ was their sport or did not end up making a positive decision.

The battle between the two contenders for the title was decided on the last lap of the last Grand Prix of the year, crowning Max Verstappen as world champion for the first time after a victory in that contest for which many have blamed the pilot Dutch and many others to the FIA ​​and its normative against the hegemony of the Mercedes concept.

Toto Wolff himself assured in the month of May that the 2021 regulation has made them lose “about 5 tenths or even more per lap”, delving into Lewis Hamilton’s perception that the rules have been made to appease his winning streak.

Pilot or car?

The oldest of the place fondly remember the fights of yesteryear in which the mechanical equality gave rise to the pilot being the one ended up making a difference on the track, something that is not currently happening, which is why the 2022 regulatory revolution will seek to restore equity on asphalt.

In this regard, Fernando Alonso and ‘The plan’, yearned for by him and his followers, take on a special role: with a moderately competitive car, similar in performance to that of his rivals, the two-time Spanish champion believes that he can do his bit to take Alpine to the top.

However, when asked about the implication he has had to date in the 2022 car, the # 14 left his fans a bittersweet taste. “Not much, to be honest,” acknowledged the Asturian. «If I tell the truth, the development has been followed by all the designers and simulations ”.

Now that the season has come to an end, Alonso hopes to get fully involved in next year’s project and make his mark on the A521’s successor, something he will do after go under the knife to remove the plates that had to be placed on his jaw after his spectacular bicycle accident before the start of the year.

‘The new regulations were too restrictive at first, so there were many clarifications on what we could and could not do with the FIA ​​and things like that. So I think it was a new and strange project for everyone. So now, from December and January, we will start working on the simulator and hopefully our involvement will be a bit greater, “he concluded.