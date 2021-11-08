Alpine is starting to look like the season is getting a bit long and proof of this is that AlphaTauri has already tied the Anglo-French in the constructors’ championship.

Fernando Alonso he managed to fix a weekend that was quite twisted in qualifying, although the penalties imposed on five riders allowed him to start from 12th position and therefore close to the points.

Thus, after completing the first lap unscathed after being involved in the chaos at the end of the straight by the touch between Valtteri Bottas and Daniel RicciardoFernando Alonso was able to pull off his own initiative once again to scratch a couple of points that, unfortunately for Alpine, only serve to tie AlphaTauri in the constructors’ championship.

“Ninth, we return to the points and I think we have to be happy, it was a bit the goal”

“We knew we were going to have to work on the stitches a lot. There was a scrum after the top of the Mercedes and we got a little locked inBut of course, it was worse for Bottas, Ricciardo, etc, so we won positions for free », says Fernando Alonso.

The Alpine has not shown great race pace, but it has the consistency to keep mediocre McLaren behind, albeit typically slower cars like Vettel’s Aston Martin or Räikkönen’s Alfa Romeo they have been out of reach.

«Ninth, we return to the points and I think we have to be happy, it was a bit the goal. A complicated weekend We didn't do a good job yesterday and we were able to do a little better today, so we added more points for the team », emphasizes the Spanish rider, who has done one of the longest relays on the grid on medium tires, which did not change until lap 39.

«It was necessary to improvise in terms of degradation because we had not done enough laps on Friday, but happy, well executed the race. Yesterday we did not do a good lap, but today we had a good Sunday, so a good taste in our mouths here in Mexico », says Alonso, who thus removes the thorn left by the elimination of the previous day in Q1.

Now Formula 1 is heading to Brazil, a place where Fernando Alonso has won two world championships. And where he will have to get the best of himself to keep Alpine in fifth place in the championship. “Today we lost many points with AlphaTauri, so we go to Brazil with double motivation”, concludes Alonso.