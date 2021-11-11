The second of the three consecutive races is held at the Interlagos circuit, where Fernando Alonso has celebrated the two Formula 1 world titles that he boasts. Now, he returns to Brazil after two years of absence.

The streak of Alpine In the last few races it has proven meager, as it has only been able to add three points at a time when AlphaTauri has been stronger, especially with Pierre Gasly.

This has resulted in both teams reaching Brazil tied on points in the fight for fifth place in the constructors’ championship, which is of concern to Alpine and its CEO. Marcin budkowski.

«We saw in Mexico that the high altitude did not work in our favor compared to our competitors. Although our absolute performance was not good, we managed the race quite well and recovered a couple of points. Brazil is at a lower altitude than Mexico, so we expect it to have less influence on our competitiveness, and it is vital for us to have a strong weekend after losing ground to our main competitors in the constructors’ championship, “says the Polish engineer.

“The atmosphere is incredibly special as the Brazilian fans are very passionate and you can feel the legacy of Ayrton Senna”

“Interlagos has a good mix of straights and low speed corners and is a Formula 1 classic. It’s a short and quite bumpy lap, but not as bumpy as Austin’s! The race in Brazil has often yielded some hair-raising results in the past, so we must be prepared for what it could be a bit chaotic weekend and take any opportunity that may arise ».

This weekend, Formula 1 celebrates its third event with the experimental sprint qualifying format on a circuit where, on paper, overtaking is relatively easy.

“Having a sprint race weekend format near the end of the season, where most of the positions in the championship are still being contested, certainly adds some uncertainty. We have had a pretty good performance in the last two sprint races, so we face the weekend with confidence and enthusiasm. It is a track where you can overtake, which makes it a good place for this type of format, ”notes Budkowski.

“It seems that it will be decided in the end with Alpha Tauri after they scored big in Mexico. While we have the same number of points, we are currently leading by virtue of Esteban’s victory in Hungary. At this stage of the season, the performance of the car is usually quite stable, but we will see different results depending on the characteristics of each circuit and the car it is best suited to. Every detail will count and we need perfect execution, reliability and consistency during the remaining four races.

Short and demanding circuit

Esteban Ocon He also holds Interlagos in high regard despite never having scored in his previous appearances. The Frenchman recalls that “a couple of years have passed since I last raced in Brazil and I have always liked it. The atmosphere is incredibly special as the Brazilian fans are so passionate and you can feel the legacy of Ayrton Senna. I love the passion and energy in Brazil, so it’s good that we’re going back there this weekend.

«Interlagos is a unique circuit and one of my favorites. The return is short, quite fast and normally the weather in Brazil can throw up some surprises to which we have to adapt. Although I enjoy racing there, my results in Formula 1 have not reflected it, so I hope that this weekend I can add my first points in Brazil and also return to the points after not doing it in the last two races, “he reiterates .

The best memories

Fernando AlonsoOn the other hand, he has indelible memories of his presence at Interlagos, not surprisingly celebrating his two world titles at this circuit during his first spell with Renault.

«Interlagos is a great track. Its history is rich and the fans know Formula 1 very well. The lap is very short, but it has a good flow that makes it quite pleasant. Physically it is a difficult circuit to run. There are potholes, the altitude plays a new role, and the weather can be extremely unpredictable. There is always some drama in Brazil and we have to be prepared for that, but it makes the whole weekend exciting as anything can happen. We’ve had our fair share of dramatic races this year and we hope this is no different. “, says the Asturian.

The weather could play in favor of Fernando Alonso in Interlagos.

“Obviously, it brings back very good memories and it doesn’t feel like it was 15 years ago.”, remembers Alonso in relation to his last title in 2006 in Interlagos. “We had a solid package that year, but when the season entered the final stages, the Ferraris were very fast and consistent. However, Michael (Schumacher) retired at Suzuka, which was the round before Brazil, and that meant we only needed one point to win the championship.

“He also had a penalty on the grid, so it made things a bit easier. Despite the situation in the championship, as a competitor you always push your best. In the end we had a good race to finish second and it was enough for the title. We didn’t want to risk anything! The feeling afterwards was incredible, and it was special to see our entire team celebrating after such a close fight for the championship, “he concludes.