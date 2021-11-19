Max Verstappen’s controversial position defense over Lewis Hamilton in Brazil is still in force, but Fernando Alonso has not wanted to get involved in it, focusing entirely on the direct confrontation with AlphaTauri.

Fernando Alonso He does not usually shy away from any controversy, but in the case of Max Verstappen’s position defense at Interlagos last Sunday, the Alpine driver preferred to stay on the sidelines and let the stewards decide.

In fact, Alonso has pointed out that «It is an incident from the past race, so nothing should happen now. I do not know exactly if it was too bad, but the stewards considered that there was no sanction to punish there, so there will be no penalty, I suppose, and there is nothing more to add.

“We have to be honest with ourselves and accept that we are not as fast as they are”

Really the defense maneuver on Lewis Hamilton it was not even valued by the sports commissioners, since the race director, Michael Masi, did not consider it necessary. But, regardless of that, Alonso insists on not appreciating what happened.

«I came straight from Brazil here and I have been part of the time in the gym and part of the time on the beach during these days so I have not had time to see him. But even if I saw it, and with complete sincerity, I know there is an audience, or something like that today, but I won’t have an opinion because I don’t know exactly what happened », says the Asturian.

The showdown with AlphaTauri

On a more personal level, Fernando Alonso has valued his leadership in the overtaking ranking of the season, a new competition that Formula 1 has launched this year. Well, I would love to be able to go out a little later and not overtake. I need to get a little more information on what the prize will be to push harder in the last three races.

In any case, Alonso’s main objective for these last three races will be to contribute to Alpine get fifth place in the constructors’ championship, although AlphaTauri has a far superior car at the moment.

“We have to raise the bar if we want to finish in front of AlphaTauri. This weekend we have the first opportunity to do something extra. We have to be honest with ourselves and probably accept that we are not as fast as they are on pure one lap pace. They are even faster than McLaren and Ferrari, to be honest. “, aim.

‘They have beaten Ferrari and McLaren in the last three or four circuits. They are fast, nothing to say. Our strong point is to manage Sunday’s races well, with good strategies, no mistakes, good first laps. and add with both cars. That is our strength and we will try to use it to the end, “he concludes.