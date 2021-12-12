In an intense and even qualifying session, Alpine was unable to maximize its performance on Friday and Fernando Alonso suffered the most after being eliminated in Q2.

Alpine promised them very happy after Friday’s training day at Yas Marina, headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix one more time. The truth is that in the end McLaren and Ferrari were faster at the moment of truth, but at least Esteban Ocon was able to go to Q3 and get a ninth place on the grid.

But nevertheless, Fernando Alonso he was not so lucky and on his last attempt, in which he was improving his previous time, he ran into Daniel Ricciardo at the last corner and lost valuable time that ultimately left him out of the final round.

“I think we deserved Q3 because we had a little more pace than P11”

In fact, only 12 thousandths have separated him from the tenth position that the Australian McLaren has occupied at the end of that Q2. Something that has left the Asturian with a very bad taste in his mouth.

«The investigation is underway, but we are already out of Q3. Staying out for 12 thousandths the truth is that it hurts a bit, because the lap was good, until the last corner it was improving, and well, you run out of Q3 that I think we deserved because we had a little more rhythm than P11 “, has regretted Fernando Alonso.

“I suppose there will be some penalty tonight because a couple of cars have been disturbed, and if we get out ninth, with new tires and freedom to choose which ones, it will surely be a good race, “says the Spaniard hopefully.

A containment race

Alpine he tends to handle the tires better than most of his rivals thanks to less degradation, so Fernando Alonso hopes to take advantage of this.

«The soft one was not bad for us. We will see what the simulation says, but with any tire we are fine, our car tends to treat them well, so in that sense we are not concerned “.

However, Alonso and Ocon will have to face a lower capacity to recover energy as a result of a turbocharger that is smaller than that of the rest of the riders, which could be a problem if they are forced to defend their position.

«In the race we suffer a little more with the deployment, the electrical system, but here it is usually difficult to overtake, so I think that after the first or second round the positions are going to be a little defined already ”, concludes Alonso.