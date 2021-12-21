

Dec 21, 2021



The enormous budget of the teams of F1 always has a black hole during auto season. Repair bills after accidents or car failures are very high for the teams, who appreciate having more experienced and conscientious drivers on the track. One of them is Fernando Alonso, that after his partner in Alpine, the French Esteban Ocon, leads the list of pilots who have spent the least on repairs.

Sky Germany has added up all the expenses incurred in each incident of each competitor to make a list headed by the German Mick schumacher. The son of Michael, seven times world champion, was the one who cost the most money to the team of Haas in his season as a ‘rookie’. In fact, Haas He already warned the young man that he was abusing the repairs in the first part of the season.

Fernando Alonso Y Esteban Ocon they were the ‘cheapest’ pilots for the French. The same happened with another Spaniard, Carlos Sainz, who has spent much less than his partner on Ferrari, Charles Leclerc. The Frenchman leads the ‘wasteful’ table after Schumacher, beside Max verstappen Y Nicholas latifi.

LIST OF EXPENSES PER PILOT DUE TO ACCIDENTS IN 2021

1. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 4,212,500 euros

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4,046,000 euros

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 3,889,000 euros

4. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 3,116,500 euros

5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2,713,500 euros

6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 2,686,000 euros

7. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 2,606,500 euros

8. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 2,468,000 euros

9. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1,950,000 euros

10. George Russell (Williams) 1,845,000 euros

11. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1,756,000 euros

12. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1,453,000 euros

13. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1,235,000 euros

14. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1,113,000 euros

15. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 939,000 euros

16. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 854,000 euros

17. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 713,000 euros

18. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 660,000 euros

19. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 315,000 euros

20. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 280,000 euros