In recent races, Fernando Alonso has been more aggressive in his driving as a result of a relaxation by the FIA ​​as far as track limits are concerned. This has generated some controversy with the governing body.

It all started in Sochi, when Fernando Alonso he took advantage of the usual FIA procedure to consciously skip Turn 1 without being penalized. In Turkey there was also controversy in qualifying and later in the race after a touch with Pierre Gasly,

Already in Austin, an overtaking of Kimi Räikkönen to the Spanish in turn 1 of the American circuit and two subsequent maneuvers by Alonso with Antonio Giovinazzi raised the intensity of his criticism of the FIA by the way the competition referees.

It is not surprising, therefore, that in his official appearance before the media in Mexico, the Spanish pilot was asked about the situation and if he expected to comment on what happened with Michael Masi, race director, in the traditional pilots’ meeting prior to the start of the competition.

“It’s just trying to compete fairly and put on a good show for the people”

“The responses are always very constructive and very positive because we all want to run as fairly as possible and we try to address all problems. Because sometimes it’s not just the drivers’ focus or the race itself, it’s the nature of the circuit », reflected Fernando Alonso.

“In Sochi, you will always have more problems than in Silverstone. We try to work together for a better solution. On the other hand, it is not frustration. Do not get confused. It’s just trying to compete fairly and put on a good show for people in the stands and on television. “, he reiterated.

“We have a lot of fans around the world and in Austin we saw how great it was to have the stands full of people, etc. Therefore, we try to create a fair show for everyone ».

Track limits

But Fernando Alonso does not want to extend himself in discussing why Kimi Räikkönen was not forced to return the position, but considers it more relevant to clarify issues related to the track limits.

“I will not bring up the matter at the FIA ​​meeting because we will have the same response from the FIA. In football, if you carry the ball into the area with your hands, it will be a penalty. Therefore, it is not necessary to wear this to every match. Every time you touch the ball with your hands in the penalty area it will be a penalty, in every game. I don’t want it to happen because I think there are many other things that we should discuss at that meeting, “the Spaniard advanced.

“Like the bananas they eliminated in Turn 1 after the problem with the F4 and the car that took off, and then there were three or four cars that went wide in Turn 1. I would love to talk about those cars, as we talked about in Sochi », revealed.

Bad memories

Fernando Alonso’s previous experience in Mexico has not been exactly good, as McLaren’s poor competitiveness prevented him from performing at a good level.

«The four times I raced here were not in the best conditionsWe used it to change engines with McLaren twice and another year I think I did not even go out because I had to retire when I was going to the grid after changing the engine on Sunday morning, ”he recalled.

His best qualifying result was 11th in 2016, while in 2017 he managed to score for the first and only time after finishing 10th. “Now we are in a very different position. If we can race and race, points are the goal. In Austin, without being competitive and starting last, we were fighting for 10th place.

Finally, Alonso confirmed that Alpine identified the problem with his rear wing in Austin, providing a solution for the rest of the season. “We already know why the spoiler broke in Austin, it was due to wear and tear and we have reinforced that piece for the rest of the season. We learned our lesson, “he concluded.