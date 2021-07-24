Alonso and Sainz approve the sprint format and suggest improvements

Silverstone’s recent experiment with the sprint qualifying format has elicited multiple opinions for and against. Two of the protagonists of the weekend, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, have spoken about their experience.

Although the fratricidal duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ended up grabbing many headlines as a result of its eventful outcome, the truth is that the Great Britain Grand Prix held at Silverstone last weekend has left us a lot to ponder.

Especially in relation to new competition format premiered in English lands and that allowed action and uncertainty from that same Friday until the race on Sunday.

“I like the format, we have action three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday”

Something that satisfies Fernando Alonso, which recognizes that with the traditional format, Fridays can be too inconsequential for the fan. «I like the format, we have action three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So it’s good for people. Last year when I was watching the races from home, Friday didn’t mean anything because long runs are very important for the teams and the drivers, but not for the people at home.

I hope we can keep this format. And in any case, I will suggest that Fridays be spicier. Something like having one set of tires and one try for all of us gives all of us equal opportunities. Not a reverse order or anything like that, which I understand can be unfair, “reflects the Alpine rider, who shone with a format that requires more aggressiveness on the track.

“With six attempts and six sets of tires we finished in the order that we deserve and with the order of performance of our cars as in each classification. Maybe that can change a bit, to have even better sprint qualifiers. if one of the fast cars is not in the first two rows of the grid ”, highlights Alonso.

Pole must go to the fastest

Carlos Sainz He has also blessed the new format, denying that the problem he had at the start of the sprint race left a bad taste in his mouth in relation to his suitability.

“What happened to me could have happened in the Grand Prix and sprint qualifying gave me the opportunity to go back from 19th to 10th and start from there (on Sunday). So I don’t feel too uncomfortable with sprint qualifying. I just think pole position should be given to the fastest guy in quali, the pole position it must continue to be a prize and a statistic for the future ”, emphasizes the Ferrari driver.

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz compete for position at Silverstone.

Currently, the new format gives the pole to the winner of the qualifying race, but Sainz believes that this should be for the fastest of Friday’s qualifying, which is held with the already known format of Q1, Q2 and Q3.

«It should be for the fastest boy in quali and not for a guy who makes a good start or wins a race. It is the only one but that I put », says Sainz, who also suggests less secrecy in the face of the fan.

“Maybe we could reveal the fuel loads to make it a little more exciting for the fans, the compound that we are using, basically we have nothing to hide already on Friday because there is a closed park », remember. “It would be good for the fans to see what we are trying to do on Saturday morning with our race pace.”