“The defense requests deferral. They say that they have had talks with Pemex for the materialization of the payment, since the procedures to carry it out are practically completed,” said the judicial source.

Later, the CJF detailed that the judge rescheduled a hearing for December 1. This new appointment “is set for the purpose of reviewing compliance with the first payment of the reparatory agreement, with the understanding that it will be done earlier,” added the judicial source.

The reparation was agreed on April 19, when the Prosecutor’s Office agreed to release Ancira in exchange for paying $ 216.6 million to repair the damage to Pemex for selling the junk plant of Agronitrogenized fertilizers in 2013. Then, Ancira’s defense reported that he would make three annual payments starting November 30 so that the FGR does not take him to court.

Ancira was in preventive detention in the North Prison of Mexico City since February 4, a day after his extradition from Spain, where he was detained since May 2019 upon arrival at the Palma de Mallorca airport.

The businessman is accused of selling to Pemex, with a surcharge of 500 million dollars, the useless fertilizer plant of Agronitrogenados in 2013, when the director of the state oil company was Emilio Lozoya, the main detainee in Mexico for bribes from Odebrecht.

The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued that the fertilizer plant did not have a value that exceeded 50 million dollars, which is why it is considered that the overprice negatively affected Pemex, in addition to that it still does not work because it is obsolete.