With the 2021 season already over, teams and drivers are only thinking about 2022 and all the news it promises to bring. And Alpine, like everyone else, hopes it all works their way up to the top ranks.

In 2022, many are the teams that hope to take advantage of the arrival of the new cars to join Red Bull and Mercedes in the dispute for victories and the world title.

We talk about Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin and Alpine, formations that are in Formula 1 with a single objective: to win. But obviously not everyone can win and the fact that the budget cap has already come into force only further equalizes the forces.

Fernando Alonso returned to the category in 2021 and has seen the season as a preparation for the true goal: the new era in the Formula 1. What do you hope to find in Alpine?

Everything is in place

But what each team wants is one thing and what it will be able to achieve another. In F1 you don’t win by chance, as each team must be a perfectly geared machine made up of resources, facilities and staff first level.

Something that, according to Fernando Alonso, Alpine has. “For now there is only hope, it is an unknown territory what we can find in 2022. In any case I am optimistic, we have the resources and commitment from Renault’s leadership, De Meo and Rossi, and the budget ceiling will help, there is more or less the same for everyone, there is no one out there with two wind tunnels at the same time, so it is up to us to make a good car, “says the Asturian.

«It is very important to improve the engineThat is why the new project in which Viry (Chatillon, Renault engines headquarters) has been working on for many months, but we also have to cut back on aerodynamic performance », admits Alonso.

«And in that aspect it is difficult to know the distance, if it is eight tenths you can plan it, but this year nobody has any idea, there is no data to know what to cut », acknowledges the Alpine pilot.

After finishing the last race of the year, Fernando Alonso spoke on the radio for the entire Alpine team in an attempt to motivate everyone involved in the project.

“The radio message after the race in Abu Dhabi is for the factory, there are many people who work there and hear words of motivation. We are entering an important phase for the team, the change of rules. We are all optimistic that we can get the job done, ”concludes the two-time world champion.