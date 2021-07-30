Constipation can become a problem for those who suffer from it. Some people would give anything to make their sometimes painful toilet problems go away. Desperation can become such that they resort to unorthodox methods so that their trips to the toilet are daily and with little pain. And that is exactly what a Chinese man tried to do when decided to introduce an eel through his anus, which almost died.

We cannot imagine the desperation of this man, who lives in Xinghua, in the Chinese province of Jiangsu, to go to this extreme. In fact, doctors often give a number of tips to make going to the toilet easier. For example, the consumption of more fruits and vegetables is recommended, since the fiber they have helps you go to the bathroom more. Also water or exercise can help.

Folk remedy against constipation

Perhaps none of this served the man. Or perhaps you decided to start with a folk remedy consisting of insert an eel into the anus to cure constipation. The animal went up his rectum to pierce the man’s colon and was introduced into his abdomen, they point out from IFL Science.

Doctors removed an 8-inch eel from its abdomen

It took the man a day to seek help despite the intense pain. Probably because he was ashamed to admit that a live animal was walking churning through their guts due to constipation. Once at the hospital, the doctors removed the eel, which was about 20 centimeters long.

It’s not the first time

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that the use of this folk remedy ends with a person in the emergency room. In 2017. an eel was taken from 50 centimeters from another man who was also trying to relieve his constipation and who had ended up in the patient’s stomach.

In 2020, a 50-year-old man had a severe infection after inserting into the rectum an Asian swamp eel that also ended up piercing him and entering his abdomen. He also had to be operated on.

In short, although some folk remedies may seem like the best solution for the ordeal we are experiencing; the best is always consult the family doctor. Science has come a long way and an eel, if it was ever a good solution to constipation, it is already obsolete. We have other much better options that, probably, will not be able to endanger our lives.