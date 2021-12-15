Spain is today one of the most advanced European states in its vaccination campaign. About 80% of its population accredits the complete regimen, with 82% of the country immunized with at least one dose. These are percentages that other neighboring countries, such as Germany or Austria, observe between general confinements and mandatory vaccination programs as of next year. However, almost 20% of Spaniards have not yet received a single dose.

Why?

The motives. A survey carried out by the Carlos III Health Institute has directed the question to more than 2,000 people who have not yet been vaccinated. His answers are interesting in that they offer a window into the psychology of skepticism. Respondents were able to choose multiple simultaneous responses. The most popular of all, marked by 70%, is the following: “Vaccines have developed very quickly and are not safe / they are in the experimental phase / I prefer to wait”.

The second most popular answer, chosen by 49% of the participants, reads like this: “Vaccines are bad for your health / fear of side effects / doubts about their safety.”





The logic? That is to say, the main reasoning of the majority of the unvaccinated is not so much an irrational denialism as a precautionary principle taken to the extreme. Only 12% answered “the coronavirus does not exist / vaccines are a hoax” and only 6.5% openly declared themselves anti-vaccines (“I don’t believe in vaccines in general”). This is in contrast to much of the public caricature that is often subjected to. skeptical. There is not so much big conspiracy theory as risk assessment. The vaccine, in his vision, is more dangerous than the virus.

To future. This is confirmed when the questionnaire asks them “How serious do you think the disease would be if you were infected?” 49% consider it “very mild / slight”, compared to 8.7% who consider it “serious / very serious”. In resistance to the vaccine there is a lot of relaxation of fear: 9% of those surveyed affirm that they “have passed the disease” or do not believe that they will be infected. Significantly, 41% consider that they are “healthy” and do not need to be vaccinated.

Possibilities. Thus, public institutions have room to convince part of the non-vaccinated to go to the health center. 8% affirm that “yes” they will be vaccinated in the future, while 32% are assigned to the category “I am not sure”. The remaining 60% is resounding (“no”), but in this case it is better to look at the full glass (of 40% of people potentially open to immunization). That is, the skeptical block is a) less skeptical and b) less homogeneous than it appears.

The how. What would have to happen for the non-vaccinated open to the idea to accept immunization in the future? For now, time, enough time for them to see “that the vaccine is safe”, an idea that 66% of those surveyed cling to. Another 23% claim to “choose the vaccine” while 16% is practical and will only use it when “they need it to travel.” Another 9% think of “better, safe, long-lasting vaccines” and a final 4.7% ask for “more information on side effects”.

Follow-up. It’s true that two years after the first people entered clinical trials and millions of people have already received two or three doses, concerns about “safety” or “reasonable time” are unfounded. But it is also true that, at least in Spain, resistance to vaccines seems less ideological than in other countries. They use the mask less but continue to use it a lot (64%) and, yes, they take fewer risks avoiding family gatherings (only 15%) or crowded places (only 40% do).

In short, there is some permeability. The question is how public messages can get around your concerns.