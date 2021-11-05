We will begin preheating the oven to 180ºC and leaving the butter at room temperature. Then we peel the carrots and cut them into small cubes.

In a frying pan add 40 g of the sugar and let it melt for two minutes, without making caramel, add the carrot cubes and a pinch of salt and caramelize over a higher heat for six minutes. We put on a parchment paper and let it temper.

In a bowl We add the softened butter into pieces, the 120 grams of sugar, the beaten eggs, the salt and the cinnamon, we stir and finally we add the flour together with the baking powder. Mix quickly with a spatula and add the caramelized carrots and the toasted almond grains.

We are making with a spoon portions of the same size of dough on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper. Bake for 12 minutes. Let them warm for five minutes on the tray and with a spatula we pass the cookies to cool on a rack.