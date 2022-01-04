Jan 04, 2022 at 13:22 CET

EP

The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has denied that he has disqualified at “no time” the writer Almudena Grandes, has criticized the “campaign” against him about her appointment as Favorite Daughter of the capital and has shown her “respect” to the tweet of her widower and director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero, in which he demanded that the councilor treat the people of Madrid with “more dignity”.

This was expressed after the minute of silence that took place in the Plaza de Cibeles for the murder of a minor in the Centro district last week in a case of gender violence.

Before the journalists’ questions about the interview in ‘OkDiario’ in which assured that the writer “does not deserve” the distinction which will be granted as a result of an agreement with the Mixed Group to approve the Budgets for 2022, Almeida recalled that the local government did not put at the negotiating table of the municipal accounts that “the procedures to declare Almudena Great Favorite Daughter, “but It was a “non-negotiable” condition of Recupera Madrid.

To the thread, has defended that his statements have been “coherent” with respect to the meaning of the vote of the Plenary in which the left took motions to give this distinction to Grandes after his death. On this occasion, the popular voted no, but they did agree to give the writer a street.

“They will not have heard a single disqualification from Almudena Grandes. Not even one. I have circumscribed the debate solely and exclusively to whether that distinction should be granted “, stressed the mayor. On Monday several politicians and left-wing personalities charged against Almeida for saying that Grandes” does not deserve “the distinction, but still He obtained the Budgets, an exchange resulting from “weighting”, according to the councilor.

Given this, Almeida has censured the “campaign” against him for saying that he “denigrates, disqualifies or insults” the writer She recently died from cancer and has reproached her for defending an “argued voting position” that a “cataract of insults” is falling on her.

In this key, he recalled that the PSOE voted against awarding the Silver Medal to Andrés Trapiello and that his legitimacy to vote for that was not “questioned”, but rather the arguments that they wielded.

By last, He has referred to the message from Grandes’ widower this Monday on Twitter, where he claimed to read “petty statements from the mayor.” about his deceased wife and told him that “if he feels a traitor to his far-right friends, there him.”

I read petty statements from the mayor about @AlmudenaGrandes. It should treat us Madrilenians with more dignity. If he feels traitorous to his friends on the extreme right, there he is. Thanks to Madrid and the City Council for naming Almudena Favorite Daughter. – Luis García Montero (@lgm_com) January 3, 2022

“I would like show my total and absolute respect for Luis García Montero. I understand you wrote that tweet. Total and absolute respect for that tweet and the position it maintains, “he has settled.