To create and manage the accounts of the family group we must access the Windows Configuration section by pressing the key combination “Windows + I”. Later we access the “Personalization” and “Family and other users” section. Here, on the right screen, in the “Your family” section, just click on the “Add family member” button. In the next window we enter your Microsoft account, something that is essential, so if you do not have one, we must create one for you, by clicking on the option to create an account for a minor.

Through this configuration we can give access to other users, but without modifying our personal settings. This will allow them to have their own desktop independently with their own folders, files and programs. It is important to bear in mind that these accounts are created so that they can be used by a member of our family or, failing that, with people we trust. In addition, this is something that we can do on computers that have Windows 10 or Windows 11 as the operating system, since the process is similar in both.

In this way, the user will be able to have their own login and desktop, as well as to help minors not have access to certain web pages, applications, games or even to be able to establish time limits for the use of the computer.

Delete or change account type

Just as we can create an account at any time, we can also delete it at any time. The process is just as simple as we just have to go back to the Account section in the “Settings” menu. Click on «Family and other users». Click on the specific user and click on the “Remove” button.

Once we have done this and before the account is permanently deleted, we must confirm that we want to perform this action. We will do this because an information window will appear warning us that if we delete the account, all the items on the desktop, downloads, documents, photos, music and other files saved under that account will be lost. That is why, in order not to lose them, it will recommend that we previously make a backup copy of them. To complete the action, click on the Delete accounts and data button.

Enable user accounts

Another option that we have available is the possibility of enabling guest accounts, which can be very useful when a user is not going to use the equipment permanently but we do want them to have access to our computer. These invited users have some limitations, for which they will not be able to access our personal files or be able to make changes to the system, including the inability to install applications.

To enable guest accounts we have two possibilities. One can be done from the Settings section and the other through the Command Prompt tool.

From Settings

The first option is to enter the Windows “Settings” menu, click on “Accounts” and “Family and other users.” Later, at the bottom, we find the “Other users” section, which will help us so that other people who do not belong to our family can log in with their own account. Here, we click on the button «Add another person to this team». Subsequently we enter the Microsoft user account and the password or, if we do not have it or we know it, we can click on “I do not have the login data for this person” and then on “Add a user without an account from Microsoft ‘. This will take us to another window where to insert the username and password for greater security. All that remains is to click on «Next» so that the user appears as a guest.

Using Command Prompt

Another way to enable it is from the Command Prompt which we open by typing cmd in the search box of the Start menu and run it with administrator rights. Later we write the following command and press Enter to confirm.

net user invitado /active:yes

If everything has gone well we will see a message informing us that it has been completed correctly, so we can check if it is visible by displaying the start menu and clicking at the top where the name of the current user appears.

If at any time we decide to disable the guest account, for this we must execute the same command as before to activate it, but this time with the active parameter: no.

net user invitado /active:no

Sign in to Windows without creating an account

If we want to give the possibility of a member of our family group to log in to Windows without creating an account, we can carry out this operation from the Settings section. To access this we must press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + I”. Later we click on the “Accounts” section. In the new screen, click on «Family and other users».

From here we can allow our family members to log into the computer. This way, adults can manage family settings online and view recent activity to help protect minors.

To do this, we will click on the family member’s account and it will be displayed leaving the “Allow login” button visible, which we must click.

This will cause a new window to appear where it will ask us if we want this person to log in and use the computer, so we will click on the “Allow” button.

Later, in the “Account options” section, click on the “Change account type” button.

This will bring up a new window where we can choose the type of user, either as “Administrator” or “Standard user”. We select the appropriate one and click on «Accept».

Once this is done, when logging in, we can choose the user we want since the member of our family will appear, because they can log in by entering their Microsoft password.