(Photo: Andina)

This Thursday the Ministry of the Interior granted the guarantees so that the first final of the League 1 Come in Lima Alliance and Sporting Cristal. Minutes later it was possible to know the prices of the tickets for the duel that will take place at the National Stadium. The sale process would begin in the next few hours for subscribers and later for the general public.

After a long time, the fan will go back to attend a sports complex. The capacity allowed for the confrontation between ‘blanquiazules’ and ‘celestes’ will be 12,906 spectators. It should be remembered that the last time that people were able to be present in a Peruvian soccer match was in the classic between Alianza and Sports University. The main difference is that in this match you will be able to count on both fans.

TICKET PRICES

Popular – 59 soles

Lateral East – 120 soles

Central East – 150 soles

Lateral West – 200 soles

Central West – 250 soles

Pullman – 350 soles

KEEP READING