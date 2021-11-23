Alianza Lima won the first final in the Nacional l Photo: League 1

This Sunday, November 28, the champion of the League 1. Lima Alliance he won the first final and will seek to repeat the victory at the National Stadium. For its part, Sporting Cristal He is confident that the situation can be reversed and thus win the double championship. However, there is the possibility that the global score was equal, so below we will tell you all the details of the second game.

The box Carlos Bustos took the first step last Sunday. Hernán Barcos He reappeared to make a difference and score the only goal of the match. In addition, the ‘blue and white’ team once again demonstrated its defensive solidity by countering the constant sky-blue attacks. However, the faucet is still open and those led by Roberto Mosquera they will leave everything to add a new title.

The only goal of the match was in the 33rd minute.

HOW WILL IT BE DEFINED?

According to the Peruvian football regulations, the winner will be known after playing two matches, one for the first leg and the other for the return. Later, at the end of those games there is equality in the number of goals, it will be played 30 extra minutes, divided into two 15-minute halves. If neither club has gained an advantage in added time, a penalty shootout until determining the brand new champion of 2021.

It should be added that in this edition there will be no added value to away goals. Only the number of goals scored in both matches will be taken into account, the one with the greatest difference will automatically be the winner of the local tournament.

RESULTS THAT COULD BE GIVEN

–If it stays level without goals, Lima Alliance will be champion.

–Yes Sporting Cristal scores a goal, there will be extra time and in case there is no tiebreaker, there will be a penalty shoot-out.

-Yes Lima Alliance win the match, you will automatically be the winner of League 1.

-Yes Sporting Cristal he wins the match with a difference of more than one goal, he will be champion.

THE LAST TIME THE TITLE WAS DEFINED BY PENALTY

In 2013, Sports University and Real Garcilaso, now known as Cusco FC, they faced each other in the League 1 final. Unlike this definition, a third game was played on a neutral court (Huancayo stadium) and when they were tied they went to penalties. In the shots from the twelve steps, the ‘U’ was victorious and celebrated its 26th championship. From that year onwards there was only once more that a third match was played. In subsequent seasons, the rules were changed and it remained that it will be defined in two matches.

University beat Real Garcilaso 5 to 4 in the penalty shootout. Photo: Diego Toledo.

WORD FROM THE COACHES

“Today the first game was played, but everything will be defined next Sunday. I think we played an orderly game without so many scoring situations, but I think we won well. They had some chances, but not the amount that Cristal generates for you ”, Held Carlos Bustos at the end of the first final.

For its part, Roberto Mosquera he was optimistic to trace the result next Sunday. “This is reversible, it doesn’t end here. If the key is open or not, that depends on how the rival sees it. We thought that, even winning today, the key would remain open because the finals are unpredictable and captivate people. It’s never how you think”Declared ‘La Mosca’.

Carlos Bustos is playing his first final in Peruvian football, while Roberto Mosquera could achieve a two-time championship l Photo: Liga 1

