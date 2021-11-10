Users of social networks went crazy with what seems like a new leak of the movie “Spider-Man: No way home” (Spider-Man: No Way Home), as there are two photographs taken from a screen in which they appear Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox in different locations.

Although they have not been confirmed as true, fans of the popular superhero have already generated a trend about the high expectations they have in the next premiere.

Tired: TOBEY MAGUIRE AND ANDREW GARFIELD Wired: CHARLIE COX pic.twitter.com/sskRRWQwhw – ᴅɪᴇɢᴏ ᴏɴᴏғʀᴇ (@DiegoOnofre_) November 9, 2021

Spider-Man in all its versions

In the first photograph you can see Charlie Cox, in his character as Daredevil, speaking with the characters of Peter Parker, Tom Holland, Happy and Aunt May; While the second, the most exciting and shocking for fans, could fully confirm the presence of the three Peter Parkers in the film, as Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear dressed as Spider-Man.

This alleged leak comes after Charlie Cox referred to his possible arrival in the world of Disney and after Insider commented that one of the scenes of Spider-Man: No way home it was precisely the conversation between Parker, Aunt May, Happy and a surprise character, who could not be talked about yet.

“A lot of time has passed. So God knows if something can happen to us in the future, I really don’t know. Obviously if something did happen it would be exciting, but since it’s been so long I imagine it would have to be some kind of reinvention. Assuming they choose to use us, it would be an interesting scenario, because it would be a reinvention on the same basis, ”Cox would have said.

However, while the leak by Sony and its interpreters is confirmed or not, fans are already waiting for the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that will show in detail the doors of Peter Parker’s Multiverse and all its variants .

Someone: and what will you do when you see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together in the same movie? Me: #SpiderManNowWayHome#Spiderverse pic.twitter.com/11X5J1rRsZ – Martín Hernández (@ MartnHernndezB6) November 9, 2021

here is the complete poster with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland#SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/iHSd0er581 – the planet of omar 🪐 (@oomargalvan) November 9, 2021

Tobey Maguire is the best Spiderman of all time. pic.twitter.com/X3ZulA08cH – César Tejeda (@ CesarTejeda92) November 8, 2021

New leaks of spiderman no way home that I found #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderverseConfirmed Real or Fake? Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Cafeteria scene where Peter, Happy, Aunt May and Math Murdo (Daredevil) are pic.twitter.com/UYuXLpxDDI – Oliver-kun (@ OliverP90422468) November 9, 2021

Likewise, the new official poster of the film has caused controversy, as it distances all the fanarsts seen from Spider-Man. This one sees a lonely Tom Holland fighting with Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) and, in the background, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

Sony Pictires’ next Marvel Universe film will be released on December 16, exclusively in theaters in Mexico and in much of Latin America.

