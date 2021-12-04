A new Bioshock is already in development by the study Cloud ChambersAnd although Ken Levine is no longer involved, great things are expected from this franchise. According to details shared by Colin Moriarty this Friday, the new installment would arrive the following year and this time the impossible city will be located in Antarctica, with the name of Borealis..

According to Moriarty in a video for Sacred Symbols, the story of Bioshock 4 will be set in the year 1960, just like the first Bioshock that the underwater city of Rapture introduced us to. Recall that Bioshock Infinite was mainly set in 1912, but it showed us scenes from an alternate future.

Moriarty He also revealed that the next Bioshock is going to introduce us to a city in Antarctica, although no further details were revealed about it. While the city of Rapture in the first Bioshock was submerged under the sea, the city of Columbia in Bioshock Infinite was floating in the air, so it makes sense that this time we are in the middle.

However, surely the city we visit in Antarctica is going to have an unexpected turn, because It is called BorealisIn addition, philosophical comments about our relationship with technology are customary, as we saw in previous games.

In 2019 2K announced that the development of the new Bioshock It was already underway but would last for many more years, so a launch in 2022 might seem very close. Still, as with all leaks, it is recommended to remain skeptical until you have an official confirmation.

