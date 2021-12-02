During this day, December 1, PS5 and Nintendo Switch users will have to be attentive to their consoles, since in the last hours both consoles have received new updates for their operating system, which bring similar content, although with different requirements for download, as you can see in the following lines about the storage space necessary for downloading. Therefore, if you want to know everything that these two updates bring, you just have to keep reading to find out:

To start with PlayStation 5, it must be said that not many details have been given about version 21.02-04.50.00. In fact, you could say that it is a minor update, since according to what has been learned, this update brings with it system performance improvements.

However, despite this apparent and concise content, the truth is that the console will require a small part of the hard disk to install the update. In fact, 917 MB of free space is required for such an installation, which equates to almost 1GB of storage.

For its part, Nintendo Switch hasn’t made any big changes either, being so that according to what is known of version 13.2.0 has included a patch in the hybrid console stability. Likewise, changes have been detected in the notification system, so It is quite likely that this update was aimed at solving minor problems or a bug, which is why it should not go beyond what is necessary.

On the other hand, it should be noted that no data has been given about what this download will occupy, although, in general, Nintendo usually has very light updates, so it shouldn’t give too much trouble in this regard.

Beyond all the above, the truth is that downloading the updates is quite simple, since it will be enough to have the consoles connected to the Internet, either Wi-Fi or cable. Once the console detects the network, will make a notice that it is ready to be updated.

After this, the console will begin to download the update or install it if necessary. It is worth mentioning that, from our experience, that of Nintendo Switch is automatic, while that of PS5 will take a few minutes depending on your connection.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe