Great news for the entire community of gamers on the different Xbox consoles is that Microsoft’s beloved console truly provides an ever-better gaming experience. Many marveled earlier in the year when the news about Xbox Live was hot, with rumors suggesting the possible demise of Xbox Live Gold.

Something that has surprised us is that, after seeing how the subscription price rose, and days later Microsoft backed down, finally those of Redmond made a significant move in the month of April.

Many players are already into the subject, but now Xbox Free to Play games are played without an Xbox Live Gold subscription, which allows us to play all kinds of games completely free, ranging from shooters, strategy and MMORPG and more. .

Although, now that all free Xbox games are really free, we will complement that with an interesting list where we collect all the video games to play online without Xbox Live Gold.

Here you will find very interesting titles such as the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, Fortnite, Rocket League or Call of Duty Warzone, among many others they are part of the Xbox Free to Play titles.

Video games to play online without Xbox Live Gold

This is a complete list of all the video games that can be enjoyed online without the need for an Xbox Live Gold service, we must mention that the list is really large, so you can save a little money if it is that are further into the gaming experience of Xbox consoles.