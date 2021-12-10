Talking about the winners of The Game Awards is always a subject of much controversy. One part of the community agrees with the media choices – which are part of the jury – while another does not hesitate to express their dissatisfaction. With The Game Awards 2021 It will surely not be the exception, since even since the nomination there has already been enough controversy around the criteria that determine the presence of a title.

But leaving aside that component of debate, which certainly contributes to increasing the audience for The Game Awards 2021, it is still interesting to know which games were, under consideration of the jury, the best of the year in different categories. 2021 was an acceptable year in terms of releases, but it is also true that many titles were delayed until next year due to COVID-19. Yes, the pandemic remains a challenge for the development sector.

Obviously, the most anticipated award, and that Geoff keighley reveals before closing the gala, is the Game of the Year (GOTY). At The Game Awards 2021 he was in possession of It Takes Two. Josef Fares’ title won the race against other prominent candidates such as Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Y Resident Evil Village. Deserved? Everyone will have their own opinion. Below is the complete list with all the winners by category.

Winners of The Game Awards 2021

Best game as a service:

Apex legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online [Ganador]

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Multiplayer Game:

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two [Ganador]

Knockout city

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Best RPG:

Cyberpunk 2077

Tales of Arise [Ganador]

Scarlet nexus

Monster hunter rise

Shin Megami Tensei V

Best Sports or Driving Game:

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5 [Ganador]

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Best fighting game:

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive [Ganador]

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game:

It Takes Two [Ganador]

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Action Game:

Far cry 6

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Returnal [Ganador]

Back 4 Blood

Best Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality Game:

Hitman 3

Resident Evil 4 [Ganador]

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Adventure Game

Metroid Dread [Ganador]

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Best Strategy Game:

Age of Empires IV [Ganador]

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Performance in a Video Game:

Erika Mori, Life is Strange

Giancarlo Esposito, Far cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village [Ganadora]

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Best Soundtrack / Music:

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 [Ganador]

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design:

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 [Ganador]

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Art Direction:

Deathloop [Ganador]

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Accessibility Innovation:

Far cry 6

Forza Horizon 5 [Ganador]

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Narrative:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Ganador]

Psychonauts 2

Best Independent Game:

12 minutes

Death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits [Ganador]

Inscription

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game:

Fantasian

Genshin Impact [Ganador]

eague of legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Game with the greatest impact:

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors [Ganador]

No Longer Home

Best content creator

Dream [Ganador]

Leslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Most anticipated game

Elden ring [Ganador]

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best Esports Game:

Call of duty

CS: GO

DOTA2

League of Legends [Ganador]

Valorant

Best Direction of a Game:

Deathloop [Ganador]

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best game of the year:

Deathloop

It Takes Two [Ganador]

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village