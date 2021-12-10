Talking about the winners of The Game Awards is always a subject of much controversy. One part of the community agrees with the media choices – which are part of the jury – while another does not hesitate to express their dissatisfaction. With The Game Awards 2021 It will surely not be the exception, since even since the nomination there has already been enough controversy around the criteria that determine the presence of a title.
But leaving aside that component of debate, which certainly contributes to increasing the audience for The Game Awards 2021, it is still interesting to know which games were, under consideration of the jury, the best of the year in different categories. 2021 was an acceptable year in terms of releases, but it is also true that many titles were delayed until next year due to COVID-19. Yes, the pandemic remains a challenge for the development sector.
Obviously, the most anticipated award, and that Geoff keighley reveals before closing the gala, is the Game of the Year (GOTY). At The Game Awards 2021 he was in possession of It Takes Two. Josef Fares’ title won the race against other prominent candidates such as Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Y Resident Evil Village. Deserved? Everyone will have their own opinion. Below is the complete list with all the winners by category.
Winners of The Game Awards 2021
Best game as a service:
- Apex legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online [Ganador]
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two [Ganador]
- Knockout city
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best RPG:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Tales of Arise [Ganador]
- Scarlet nexus
- Monster hunter rise
- Shin Megami Tensei V
Best Sports or Driving Game:
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5 [Ganador]
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders republic
Best fighting game:
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive [Ganador]
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game:
- It Takes Two [Ganador]
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get It Together!
Best Action Game:
- Far cry 6
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Returnal [Ganador]
- Back 4 Blood
Best Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality Game:
- Hitman 3
- Resident Evil 4 [Ganador]
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Action Adventure Game
- Metroid Dread [Ganador]
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Best Strategy Game:
- Age of Empires IV [Ganador]
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Performance in a Video Game:
- Erika Mori, Life is Strange
- Giancarlo Esposito, Far cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village [Ganadora]
- Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
Best Soundtrack / Music:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 [Ganador]
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Audio Design:
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5 [Ganador]
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Art Direction:
- Deathloop [Ganador]
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Accessibility Innovation:
- Far cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5 [Ganador]
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Narrative:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Ganador]
- Psychonauts 2
Best Independent Game:
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [Ganador]
- Inscription
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game:
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact [Ganador]
- eague of legends
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Game with the greatest impact:
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Ganador]
- No Longer Home
Best content creator
- Dream [Ganador]
- Leslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Most anticipated game
- Elden ring [Ganador]
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Best Esports Game:
- Call of duty
- CS: GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends [Ganador]
- Valorant
Best Direction of a Game:
- Deathloop [Ganador]
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best game of the year:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two [Ganador]
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village