With the new version of the operating system already among the first mobiles, Vivo has confirmed which mobiles will update to that Android 12 in Europe. And the answer is short: all; starting with the most powerful of the family, the Vivo X60 Pro, to one of the most accessible, the Vivo Y11S. The update period will begin at the beginning of April 2022.

The Google Pixel were the first mobiles to receive the update to Android 12. Once it reached the logic phones, the rest of the brands have been positioning themselves as the following to populate your family of smartphones with the renewed system. Samsung is bringing Android 12 to the Galaxy S21, for example. And Vivo has confirmed that European mobiles are about to imitate them.

No European Vivo will be left without Android 12

According to the manufacturer’s promise, which we will see if it finally materializes, all the phones that it has distributed within Europe, including the Spanish ones, They will update to Android 12 with the clean layer that Vivo offers in their products. This update is confirmed for all ranges, both the highest and the accessible.

According to the Vivo statement, the update period will start in January 2022 and end at the end of April, also 2022. During these four months the entire catalog will renew its software and without distinction of ranges for them to update.

According to the Vivo calendar, the mobiles and the dates for the update to Android 12 are the following:

The updates will arrive progressively according to the manufacturer’s calendar. And they will in all the European countries where Vivo distributes its mobiles, including Spain.