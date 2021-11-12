Gaming laptop from MSI with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, but in this case at 144 Hz. It has an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. In general, a very balanced laptop for gaming, priced at 1,299 euros.

Balanced laptop from MSI with 15.6-inch Full HD screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. We usually see this type of hardware in lightweight notebooks , but this one weighs 2.8 kg. Therefore, it is not the best to transport, but to have a powerful and cheap laptop. Its price is 679 euros.

An excellent and balanced Huawei computer. It has a 14-inch Full HD screen, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It weighs only 1.53 kg, making it ideal to take with you anywhere to work. In addition, it goes very unnoticed due to its aluminum design. Its price is 699 euros.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

If what you are looking for is a lightweight portableBut with an excellent display, this Lenovo model has a 14-inch 4K display, 500 nits of brightness, DisplayHDR 400, and a 90% reproduction of the DCI-P3 color space. It is accompanied by an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. All at a weight of just 1.5 kg. Its price is 1,399 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Complete Lenovo laptop with 15.6-inch Full HD screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It has the keyboard in Portuguese, but nothing that is not solved with some 2 euro stickers. If you write without looking, you will have no problem, since, when putting the keyboard in Spanish in Windows, the keys are located in the same place as any keyboard. Its price is 649.99 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

If you want a convertible laptop With a touch screen, this Lenovo offering is the perfect fit. It has a 14-inch touch screen with Full HD resolution, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD. Its price is 599 euros.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53

Full range of gaming laptops from Acer that we find today at a minimum price. These models feature a 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD display, with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. As for the graphics card, we can choose between three models: RTX 3060 (1,149.99 euros), RTX 3070 (1,399 euros) and RTX 3080 (1,799 euros).

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55

Finally, we have another gaming laptop from Acer, but with more restrained features if you don’t want to spend so much money. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card. Its price is 809 euros.

