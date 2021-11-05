I have had, have and will have many mice at home as keyboards or monitors I can house. I do not need this Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC and yet and after having tried it a long time ago, seeing this incredible offer … I am tempted to buy it. But first, and as a review for those of you who don’t have it fresh, we are going to get to know in depth this best-seller from one of the most prestigious brands on the market.

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC, as basic as it is precise

No eccentricities, sober, basic, almost perfect, minimalist like himself and yet people love it. This mouse has a classist design that does not try to impress, but when you have it in your hand it fits like a glove and gives you a few minutes a confidence and precision that in the end you end up raising your hand to look at it and ask yourself how is it going so extremely well?

It is a design that is so proven that it works that it is unchanging, much like the original SteelSeries Sensei in concept and unchanged over time. Its shape adapts to any hand and type of grip, with contained proportions and soft curves, the simplicity made into a mouse that leaves you wondering if it is worth spending more holding it in your hands.