We are at the gates of Christmas and the Christmas atmosphere is already breathed in every corner of the country. From streets adorned with lights and other typical elements of these dates to television commercials through almost any area of our life. Telecommunications operators are no strangers to all this and have been launching different Christmas gifts for their customers. In the case of Vodafone yu rates for the youngest we will have free unlimited data for a full month.
Vodafone has already announced its Christmas gift for customers of its convergent and contract rates. In that case, the operator opened 40 television channels that can be seen totally free until after these dates, either from the deco or from the Vodafone TV application. As if that were not enough, he also announced the gift of an experience for which we will have to redeem a code that they give us totally free in the My Vodafone application. There are gastronomic, sports, online experiences and other categories.
Vodafone yu will have unlimited data
In the case of Vodafone yu we have a new promotion that is valid from December 15, 2021 until January 15, 2022. This will apply to new registrations and current Heavy Yuser and Big Yuser contract customers. Current Big and Heavy Yuser customers will receive the Unlimited Gigabytes bonus on December 15, which will be valid for 31 days from activation.
For their part, new registrations or rate changes will receive the 31-day bonus at the time the rate is activated. In all cases, we have roaming included in the European Union, UK and US with 50GB of browsing per cycle. If a customer changes to a rate other than Big or Heavy Yuser and you have the active bonus you will lose it. It is compatible with Vodafone mobile insurance.
The Big Yuser rate has 15GB to browse, unlimited calls and unlimited Gigas on social networks and messaging for 15 euros per month. For its part, the Heavy Yuser rate has 30GB to navigate, unlimited calls and unlimited Gigas in social networks and messaging for 20 euros per month. The operator also offers, separately, 600 Mbps Yuser fiber connections. Currently, Vodafone yu no longer offers convergent rates that combine fiber and mobile. That low-cost business has now been left to Lowi.