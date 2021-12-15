Vodafone has already announced its Christmas gift for customers of its convergent and contract rates. In that case, the operator opened 40 television channels that can be seen totally free until after these dates, either from the deco or from the Vodafone TV application. As if that were not enough, he also announced the gift of an experience for which we will have to redeem a code that they give us totally free in the My Vodafone application. There are gastronomic, sports, online experiences and other categories.

Vodafone yu will have unlimited data

In the case of Vodafone yu we have a new promotion that is valid from December 15, 2021 until January 15, 2022. This will apply to new registrations and current Heavy Yuser and Big Yuser contract customers. Current Big and Heavy Yuser customers will receive the Unlimited Gigabytes bonus on December 15, which will be valid for 31 days from activation.