Echo Dot 3rd generation

One of the best-selling devices is the 3rd generation Echo Dot. Although the 4th generation of these smart speakers has already come out, users still choose to buy this model and more when they have a 62% discount. We can link a second Echo to obtain a deeper stereo sound and use Alexa voice commands and skills to control the lights in our house, check the weather or ask Alexa to make us the shopping list. It has a price of 18.99 euros

Echo Dot 4th generation

It is one of the most interesting speakers that Amazon offers right now. its spherical design makes it quite attractive. With it we can access our favorite music services and all the accessories compatible with Alexa that we have at home. This model includes a button that electronically disconnects the microphones to protect our privacy. At the moment we can find it with a 50% discount at 29.99 euros.

Echo Dot 4th generation with clock

Same characteristics as the previous model, but with the plus that it carries integrated clock. We can find it in grayish blue and white and it has a price of 39.99 euros. For Back Friday we save 30 euros.