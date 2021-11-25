It is becoming more and more common to use the Alexa voice assistant in our homes and one of the best ways to get the most out of it is to get one of the products that are part of the Amazon Echo range. We show you the best deals you can find for Amazon’s Black Friday on these devices.
Echo Dot 3rd generation
One of the best-selling devices is the 3rd generation Echo Dot. Although the 4th generation of these smart speakers has already come out, users still choose to buy this model and more when they have a 62% discount. We can link a second Echo to obtain a deeper stereo sound and use Alexa voice commands and skills to control the lights in our house, check the weather or ask Alexa to make us the shopping list. It has a price of 18.99 euros
Echo Dot 4th generation
It is one of the most interesting speakers that Amazon offers right now. its spherical design makes it quite attractive. With it we can access our favorite music services and all the accessories compatible with Alexa that we have at home. This model includes a button that electronically disconnects the microphones to protect our privacy. At the moment we can find it with a 50% discount at 29.99 euros.
Echo Dot 4th generation with clock
Same characteristics as the previous model, but with the plus that it carries integrated clock. We can find it in grayish blue and white and it has a price of 39.99 euros. For Back Friday we save 30 euros.
4th Gen Echo Dot with Dolby Sound
If what we are looking for is a smart speaker with integrated Alexa with a higher quality sound than in previous models, this is the best option. It has Dolby technology and its price is 59.99 euros.
Echo Show 8
The well-known Amazon smart screens could not be missing on this Black Friday 2021. This one in particular includes a 8 ”HD screen and a 13 MP camera and belongs to the second generation of the range of this product. It has all kinds of features to enjoy very good quality videos and it also allows us to make video calls. It has a price of 84.99 euros.
Echo Auto
The range of Echo devices reach our car with the Echo Auto. It is designed for the road with 8 microphones and long-range technology. It is about much more than a car radio. We can control it with Alexa to listen to our favorite music in streaming and with the auto mode it complements it with specific functions. It has a price of 39.99 euros so during Black Friday we save 20 euros.
