As every year, video game lovers had an appointment last night from December 9 to 10 with The Game Awards 2021, the most prestigious awards in the industry and an event full of announcements and news of the titles that are to come from facing the next 2022. In terms of awards, the great winner of the night has been It Takes Two, which stands out with three statuettes, including the GOTY 2021 award, the best game of the year. Other prominent names of the day are Forza Horizon 5, with three other awards under the arm, and Deathloop, who goes home with two accolades including Best Direction. For its part, this year’s great Nintendo game, Metroid Dread, was also recognized with a statuette, standing as the Best Action / Adventure Game. In the independent field, Kena: Bridge of Spirits stands out, which was awarded two awards to Best Independent Game and Best Debut. Other nominees like Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart and Psychonauts 2 they leave empty handed.

The complete list of nominated and awarded games of The Game Awards 2021 is as follows:

Best Game of the Year (GOTY)

Deathloop

It Takes Two (Winner)

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) (Winner)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Best Ever Evolving Game

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activision)

Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) (Winner)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best indie

Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) (Winner)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

Best Indie Debut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) (Winner)

Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain)

Best Narrative

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX) (Winner)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Art Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) (Winner)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)

Best Soundtrack / Music

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk)

Deathloop (Tom Jumps)

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe) (Winner)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)

Best Audio Design

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) (Winner)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village (WINNER)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit / Finji)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX) (Winner)

No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry / Fellow Traveler)

Better community support

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) (Winner)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo) (Winner)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)

Best Virtual Reality Game

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom / Oculus Studios) (Winner)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Returnal (Housemarque / SIE) (Winner)

Best Action Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo) (Winner)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best RPG

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus / Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) (Winner)

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works) (Winner)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best Family Game

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) (Winner)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco / The Pokémon Company / Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best Racing Game

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) (Winner)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)

Best Simulator / Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios) (Winner)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best multiplayer

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) (Winner)

Knockout City (Velan Studios / EA)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)

Most anticipated game

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco) (Winner)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / SIE)

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)

Innovation in accessibility

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) (Winner)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year

Dream (Winner)

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty (Activision)

CS: GO (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games) (Winner)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best eSports athlete

Chris «Simp» Lehr

Heo «ShowMaker» Su

Magomed «Collapse» Khalilov

Oleksandr «s1mple» Kostyliev (Winner)

Tyson «TenZ» Ngo

Best eSports team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS: GO) (Winner)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best eSports Coach

Airat «Silent» Gaziev

Andrey «ENGH» Sholokhov

Andrii «B1ad3» Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim «kkOma» Jeong-gyun (Winner)

Best eSports event

2021 League of Legends World Championship (Winner)

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Player’s Choice