Around Christmas, many of us plan a menu with traditional dishes, among which are more and less recommended alternatives. Therefore, we show you all the typical Christmas dishes ordered from most to least healthy.

Typical Christmas starters and appetizers

To start our Christmas menu it is very common to incorporate fish or shellfish dishes as well as, we must prioritize alternatives with vegetables various that contribute to increase the nutritional quality of the dish without adding a large amount of calories.

Thus, among the starters and appetizers more traditional the healthier alternatives are:

Christmas broth that provides a large amount of fiber with quality hydrates derived from both legumes and vegetables typical of the recipe.

with quality hydrates derived from both legumes and vegetables typical of the recipe. Cooked prawns or prawns ideal to add high-quality protein without a lot of fat to the body, with valuable minerals such as potassium, magnesium or calcium.

to the body, with valuable minerals such as potassium, magnesium or calcium. Mussels with tiger milk protein source as well as calcium, iron and potassium high proportions being also a source of phenolic compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect for the body.





Fish soup, a source of quality protein with a low concentration of fat and a high proportion of fiber, vitamins, minerals and water .

. Clams a la marinera concentrated in iron and vitamin C with a low proportion of fat. However, the dish includes a minimal amount of refined flours and alcohol.

with a low proportion of fat. However, the dish includes a minimal amount of refined flours and alcohol. Porrusalda with cod that constitutes a soup very satiating that incorporates at the same time quality hydrates and proteins of high biological value. However, it possesses low amount of fiber inside.

that incorporates at the same time quality hydrates and proteins of high biological value. However, it possesses inside. Christmas consommé located among the less healthy alternatives of the typical entrees that we use at Christmas because it incorporates cuts of meats and processed meats that incorporate a high fat content to the plate, with a low proportion of protein and also includes an alcoholic drink in the recipe.





The traditional main dishes of Christmas

Among the most typical alternatives of main dishes that we use for Christmas we find preparations based on white or red meats as well as many fish-based dishes. We show you the most traditional main dishes ordered from most to least healthy:

Fish-based preparations

Cod with Galician cauliflower that incorporates protein of high biological value to the Christmas menu with fiber and quality hydrates as well as, providing various vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

of high biological value to the Christmas menu with and quality hydrates as well as, providing various vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Baked salmon that we can accompany with some cooked potatoes or with a variety of vegetables increasing the nutritional quality of the dish. This option is perfect for obtaining omega 3 and vitamin D, For this reason, it is among the healthiest alternatives to prepare as a main course.

For this reason, it is among the healthiest alternatives to prepare as a main course. Baked sea bream with baked potatoes that, although it incorporates a small amount of breadcrumbs, a source of refined flours, also offers quality proteins and complex hydrates derived from potatoes with very low fat content.





Hake in green sauce source of fiber and a high proportion of water with low fat content. S However, it incorporates a minimum of refined flours and alcohol derived from the wine that the recipe includes.

However, it incorporates a minimum of refined flours and alcohol derived from the wine that the recipe includes. Baked hake with potatoes very easy to make and a source of quality protein but with a high fat and sodium content derived from mayonnaise that incorporates the recipe in appreciable quantities.

It is worth clarifying that main dishes based on fish or shellfish are generally recommended for our Christmas menu if we are looking for a nutritious dinner for this Christmas Eve, although we must always take care of the quality of the garnishes used.

Preparations based on red or white meat

Quail on red cabbage which is a very nutritious dish, rich in fiber and protein and therefore very satiating .

. Christmas turkey source of protein but also with a minimum of saturated fat inside which we recommend accompany with a healthy garnish that offers vitamins, minerals and fiber to balance the preparation.

that offers vitamins, minerals and fiber to balance the preparation. Poulard stuffed with high proportion of fiber and unsaturated fats derived from the nuts of the filling, and also with quality proteins. However, it incorporates alcohol and offers a minimum of saturated fat that is recommended to moderate.

Lamb roasted with thyme protein source in appreciable proportions but also, with saturated fat that can increase the caloric value of the dish; even more so if instead of choosing a fresh salad as a garnish we incorporate fried potatoes or another unhealthy alternative.

that can increase the caloric value of the dish; even more so if instead of choosing a fresh salad as a garnish we incorporate fried potatoes or another unhealthy alternative. Baked suckling pig with a high proportion of protein and at the same time saturated fat and calories, For this reason, it is one of the less healthy alternatives among the traditional main dishes.

For this reason, it is one of the less healthy alternatives among the traditional main dishes. Duck breast with vegetables and orange sauce that usually incorporates a sauce that is usually source of free or added sugars as well as refined flours; For this reason, it is an alternative with a lot of protein but also with low-quality carbohydrates.





These are the most traditional Christmas dishes ordered from most to least healthy that we recommend taking into account when choosing the menu for our Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinner.

