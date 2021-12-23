Throughout the end of the year festivities, especially during Christmas, a variety of sweets typical of these dates tend to be present on our table. To take care of the quality of our diet, we show you all the tricks to make Christmas sweets healthier.

Use natural sugars as sweeteners





The main enemy that we find present in most of the sweets are free or added sugars. So a good trick is use natural sugars as a sweetener.

Thus, we can go to the use of dates, banana, pumpkin, or other foods with natural sugars inside that help us to dispense with table sugar, honey, syrups, syrups and other not very recommended options.

In this way, we can achieve vegan chocolate polvorones that have nothing to envy to their traditional version, and that have only been sweetened with dates.

Prefers whole wheat flours instead of refined ones





Many of the typical Christmas sweets include refined flours inside, this is the case of panettones, polvorones and others whose nutritional quality not only improves considerably if we avoid free or added sugars but also others easily assimilated hydrates.

Therefore, we can use as a replacement for refined flours, whole grain flours how it can be an oatmeal or fine or crushed oatmeal as well as quinoa flour, chickpea flour or simply a whole wheat flour.

A recipe that we can achieve much healthier using the advice given above is fitness gingerbread cookies without added sugar or oatmeal and chocolate cookies to serve after Christmas Eve dinner.

Choose a chocolate with a high degree of purity or pure cocoa without sugar





The chocolate It is usually the protagonist of many typical Christmas sweets, however, it is not a recommended alternative if it contains a large proportion of added sugars and a minimum amount of cocoa.

Therefore, we recommend choose a chocolate with a high degree of purity or use directly unsweetened cocoa powder added to prepare various dishes such as a healthy chocolate nougat.

Incorporate nuts in different formats





The nuts are the protagonists of many typical Christmas dishes and can offer vegetable proteins as well as fiber that increase the satiating power of the preparations.

Thus, we can add nuts to a nougat or some cookies or, we can use ground nuts in replacement of flour To reduce is the proportion of carbohydrates and incorporate quality nutrients such as unsaturated fats, vitamin E, proteins and fiber.

Include healthy sources of protein





To effectively satiate the body with its consumption as well as, to control the amount of sweets that we are going to eat, it is recommended add protein sources to our typical Christmas sweets.

To achieve this, we can use egg white to make a light and satiating nougat or, for example, we can incorporate fresh cheese or plain yogurt For some other preparations such as mantecados in which fresh cheeses are perfect as a replacement for lard or butter.

These are the best tricks that we can put into practice to improve the typical Christmas sweets and make them healthier and more satisfying, in order to enjoy its consumption without harming the body.

