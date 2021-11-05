There are only two weeks left until we have to embark on a new journey throughout the Sinnoh region with Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, so Nintendo did not want to miss the opportunity to warm up our engines, which has left us with a new trailer for this pair of remakes coming to Nintendo Switch.

Although the video in question is in Japanese, they appear on stage the most important features of the game over more than five minutes. So we can meet the different main characters with their peculiar chibi style and the initial Pokémon that will accompany us in this fantastic adventure: Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup.

Throughout numerous sequences we can verify the great change that all the areas of the map have pasted that we will not travel alone, since we will have the option to choose the Pokémon that we want to accompany us at all times while we face all kinds of trainers, gym leaders and other special characters.

In addition to all of this, there will be various ways to hang out, such as explore the Underground Grottoes to participate in minigames in which we will extract gems or to build our own base that we will decorate to our liking. Also, in this place there will be hidden areas in which some Pokémon will appear that we will not see anywhere else.





And something that will not be lacking either will be the option to decorate the Poké Ball with stickers, the Supercontest Galas in which we will show how well our Pokémon dance, the exchanges with other players and also the Poké Clock will be present, a tool full of very interesting functions, such as one that will count the steps we take or the ability to use OM without having to teach them to our Pokémon.

Even so, we must not leave aside the main story, which will lead us to stand up to Team Galaxy and in which we will also get to see the legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia. Of course, for all this it will be necessary to wait until the November 19th, the day that Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl they will go on sale in stores.