This was the series calendar in 2021

Until 16 new series has launched the platform this year. It is still far from the amount of content that others offer, but being one hundred percent exclusive, it is already a more than interesting advance.

January 22: Losing Alice: An experienced film director undergoes changes in her love life until she becomes obsessed with a young director who threatens to end her life.

February 5th: The Snoopy Show: remake of the popular cartoons created 70 years ago by Charles Schulz.

March, 19: Calls: in a groundbreaking audio format, it explores a series of seemingly unrelated mysterious events, all based on phone calls.

April 30th: The Mosquito Coast: Based on the novel by Paul Theroux, it revolves around a particular inventor who must flee the United States with his family.

June 4: Lisey’s Story: miniseries based on the novel by Stephen King and directed by JJ Abrams, being a creepy thriller with a protagonist who begins to suffer disturbing events after the death of her husband.

Physical: set in the San Diego of the 80s, a woman trapped in her marriage begins to break ties with her life and takes refuge in the aerobics.



July 16th: Schmigadoon !: musical series set in a magical town where no one can go out except by crossing a bridge with their true love.

6th August: Mr. Corman: series starring a fictional frustrated musician recently divorced and trying to settle into his new life as a teacher.

24th September: Foundation: Long-awaited adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novels, exploring the story of a band of exiles obsessed with saving the Galactic Empire.

October 8th: Acapulco: Bilingual series that tells the story of a twenty-year-old who believes he is living his dream when he finds a job in one of the best resorts in Acapulco. Roll with Otis !: Children’s series starring an animated tractor that is always getting into trouble.

October 15th: Puppies: looking for a home: Inspired by real events, it is observed how young brothers look for a family for homeless dogs.

October 22: Invasion: an alien invasion story told from the perspective of different protagonists around the world.

October 29th: Swagger: series inspired by the youth of the basketball player, Kevin Durant.

November 3: Dr. Brain: South Korean series that explores the story of a deranged neuroscientist obsessed with digging into the memories stored in his wife’s brain.

12th of November: The Shrink Next Door: Miniseries inspired by real events with the strange relationship between the so-called “celebrity psychiatrist” and his patient Marty.



These are the ones that premiered this year

If we look at the series that had already been released in 2019 or 2020, we find that many have released a new season this year.