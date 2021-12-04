If you like to mess around and you are one of those people who want to know in depth all the secrets of your mobile, you must know the secret codes of Android. They serve, for example, to discover if your Xiaomi mobile is original or fake, as well as being very useful for performing various performance tests to smartphones and tablets.

Of course, we recommend using them with some caution, since some of the codes can be used to delete applications, reset functions or turn off the phone.

Secret codes to know your Xiaomi in depth

For our terminal there is a complete suite of hidden information that we can reveal. And for this we can do it in two ways: either by going to an application or by writing the assigned code by hand.

PhoNetInfo, for example, is an application that shows detailed information about our terminal, from the firmware version installed to the status of the sensors, the temperature and status of the battery, details about our network connection, CPU, GPU, RAM, etc. You can also generate bug reports on the fly.





A kind of CPUz or Speccy for mobiles that brings together a large amount of information in the same space to learn more about the health status of your mobile. There are currently two versions, one free and one paid, known as PhoNetInfo PRO.

Within this app we can access the ‘Secret Codes’ section, a compilation of codes that we can type with the numeric keypad of the ‘Telephone’ app and discover all the secrets of our terminal.

Most secret codes are written using an asterisk and a pound sign, that is, the opening * # * # and the closing # * # *, and the numberings that act as unlocking functions should appear inside.

But if you don’t want to use any third-party application you can always write them by hand, using the ‘phone’ app.

Let us bear in mind that, depending on the manufacturer and the version of Android installed on our smartphone, some codes will work and others will not. If they are not compatible, they will simply disappear, nothing happening on the system.

Here’s a general breakdown of most of these codes. Its availability and functionality depends on the Xiaomi, POCO or Redmi you have.

Code Function * # 06 # Displays the IMEI number of the terminal. * # * # 6484 # * # * Test menu. * # * # 37263 # * # * Screen information. * # * # 4636 # * # * Show information about the phone, battery and usage statistics. * # * # 7780 # * # * Resetting the smartphone to the factory state (only affects apps). * 2767 * 3855 # Cleaning and restoring – ideal for having the first stable firmware. * # * # 34971539 # * # * Information from “dev” about the terminal camera. * # * # 7594 # * # * Enable direct shutdown using the power button. * # * # 273283 * 255 * 663282 * # * # * Quick backup. * # * # 197328640 # * # * Activate “test mode”. * # * # 225 # * # * Information about the MIUI calendar. * # * # 426 # * # * Information about Google Play services * # * # 526 # * # * Wireless LAN performance analysis. * # * # 232338 # * # * Displays the MAC address. * # * # 1472365 # * # * GPS performance test. If everything works fine, nothing will happen. * # * # 1575 # * # * More GPS tests. * # * # 0283 # * # * Test of the packet loopback —a system of direct accesses—. * # * # 0 * # * # * LCD screen test. If everything works fine, nothing will happen. * # * # 0673 # * # * or * # * # 0289 # * # * Audio system test. If everything works fine, nothing will happen. * # * # 34971539 # * # * Camera test. If everything works fine, nothing will happen. * # * # 0842 # * # * Vibration and backlight test. * # * # 2663 # * # * Displays the version of the touch screen. * # * # 2664 # * # * Touch screen performance test. * # * # 759 # * # * Information about the Google Partner Setup. * # * # 0588 # * # * Proximity sensor test. * # * # 3264 # * # * Indicates the version of the installed RAM. * # * # 232331 # * # * Bluetooth test. If everything works fine, nothing will happen. * # * # 284 # * # * Create a bug report instantly. * # * # 7262626 # * # * Field test. If everything works fine, nothing will happen. * # * # 232337 # * # Displays the Bluetooth address of the terminal. * # * # 4986 * 2650468 # * # * View firmware for various components. * # * # 1234 # * # * Terminal firmware information. * # * # 1111 # * # * View the FTA software version. * # * # 2222 # * # * View the FTA hardware version. * # * # 44336 # * # * See the build number. * # * # 8351 # * # * Enable voice dialing. * # * # 8350 # * # * Turn off voice dialing. ## 778 (+ call key) Displays the Epst menu





Finally, if what we want is to unlock the “developer” functions, from MIUI 12 we will have to follow this route: