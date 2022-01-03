Apple has ended 2021 with an extensive catalog of new products, despite difficulties in the production of its smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7, and supply problems due to the global shortage of semiconductors. 2022, according to Bloomberg, it will be much more “intense” in terms of pitches. Journalist Mark Gurman has revealed the company roadmap for this year, which will have the Mac range as the protagonist, but without forgetting the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and the long-awaited virtual reality viewer.

2022 will be the year that Apple ends the transition from Intel chips to Apple Silicon. The company, in particular, will update its entire range of computers, including a new and updated MacBook Air. This team, which has been rumored on different occasions, could include a more powerful M2 chip than its predecessor, but not as advanced as the M1 Pro and M1 Max. The 2022 MacBook Air would also come with a 13-inch mini-LED display and, for the first time since its launch, a new design. The appearance, a priori, will stand out for its finishes, with colors similar to those of the 24-inch iMac, and for its blank frames.

Apple could also announce different Macs aimed at professionals, starting with an update to the Mac mini with M1 Pro chip, as well as a “Input MacBook Pro“. Although the aforementioned medium does not comment on any characteristics, it is likely that this team will arrive with the design of current MacBook Pro, but betting on an M2 chip. On the other hand, the renewal of the 27-inch iMac is expected. This team, by including the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, could be renamed iMac Pro. It is likely, yes, that it maintains the design and some features of the 24-inch model.

Finally, and according to Bloomberg, Apple could renew the Mac Pro with a more compact model that will include a CPU with up to 40 cores and a GPU with 128 cores. As a complement, we could also see a new cheaper external display than current Pro Display XDR.

New, iPhone iPad, Apple Watch

Of course, 2022 will also be the year that we will see new iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch. The first semester will be starring the i3rd Gen Phone SE, which will include a 5G chip. Later, in September or October, the iPhone 14. The company is likely to dispense with the notch to house a single on-screen camera. While the sensors of the TrueDeph camera, which allows unlocking through Face ID, will be hidden under the panel.

In the range of tablets, the most anticipated product is the iPad Pro, which could come with a glass back to adopt wireless charging, as Gurman already advanced. Its launch date, yes, is still unknown, given that it is unknown if Apple will keep the M1 chip or bet on the M2 that will arrive with the MacBook Air. They are also expected three Apple Watch models. On the one hand, an Apple Watch Series 8 and a more robust version of this model, focused on those users who do adventure sports. Also a new Apple Watch SE, the company’s most balanced smartwatch.

Apple will end the year presenting its augmented reality glasses and the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2

Oculus Quest.

The launches focused on the fourth quarter of this year will feature two gadgets highly anticipated. One of them are apple augmented reality glasses, also known as Apple Glass. Although they are expected to be announced at the end of 2022, everything indicates that they will not go on sale until 2023 due to different marketing obstacles, such as regulation in different countries or association with lens manufacturers.

This year we will also see, finally, the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. Apple’s noise-canceling headphones would arrive with a case capable of emitting sounds so that it can be easily found in case of loss, as well as the possibility of playing content in Lossless Audio, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. This feature of Apple Music, remember, is only available on select headphones and equipment, and curiously, none of them are manufactured or designed by Apple.