After these checks, try Turn on and turn off, since sometimes just doing it is enough. If it still does not go, the printer may not recognize the controllers, so you have to install or update them. We will tell you in the next section how you can do it.

I can’t download the software

The default drivers for your operating system usually work without problems in most cases. However, if you have tried update them and it still doesn’t work, or you can’t find them, you’ll have to go to the manufacturer support page and find the latest ones for your printer model. It is important that you follow the corresponding download and installation instructions for your printer model. Once you’ve installed them, it should go.

If you are not able to install it or you cannot find it, like second option, you can use the built-in print drivers of your operating system, which although it provides only the basic functions can be more than enough in most cases. Something you can try besides that is a reinstall the printer, which means that you simply remove it from the printers section and reinstall it again.

Installation failed

There are several reasons why installation errors can occur, although in many cases it may be due to a problem with USB connection between the printer and the computer, so the first thing you should do is disconnect and reconnect the cable when prompted by the software. If it still doesn’t work, try another connection, and if it still doesn’t, try another cable. If you have other USB devices connected, try removing them for your checks.

Another check you should do is if there are any virus, malware or security problem on your computer that prevents you from installing the software. To do this, you can scan it with your updated antivirus. You can also unplug the printer’s power cord for a minute and plug it back in. You can also go to settings and printers and from there access the problem solver.

Unlinked computer and printers

If your computer cannot find your printer, you must add it and let me search for it. In Windows you will have to go to Add printers and scanners. If it does not appear, you will see an option that says Update and The printer I want is not on the list. Hit it there and it will look for it and even install the corresponding driver. If it still does not go, you will have to go to the manufacturer’s website to see why the connection fails.

Yes it is wireless Make sure they are connected to the same WiFi and bring them closer together, or test the connection with the cable. Another action that you can take in this and other frequent problems is to access the Windows printing troubleshooter if you have this operating system.

Printing problems

In addition to the problems that usually occur when installing the printer, those that occur in printing are very common. You’ll to print and suddenly it takes time, you cannot do it, the documents give a blank, blurry or poor quality print, the sheet is blocked or it tells you that the cartridge that you have hardly used is empty. There are several cases that you can run into at any time, and sometimes you do not know how you should act in the best way.

Misalignment of lines and colors

A common problem is usually due to delineation of lines or colors. In print, you notice that the colors are not permeating correctly or the words are overlapping or the lines are unsightly. The truth is that the result is quite bad and, after trying again, it still does not come out as it should.

To solve it, you must go to the control panel of your computer (or in settings and printers), give printing preferences or printer properties, choose the maintenance section and give head alignment or head cleaning. Once this is done, follow the corresponding instructions. It should be properly doing that.

Cartridge problems: not recognized or empty

If the printer says you have an empty cartridge when in fact you know that it has a lot of ink, or enough, it may be that the cartridge detection system defective or missing the chip. What you have to do is remove it to see if the chip exists, since if it is not there you should talk to your provider. Yes has it, you can gently clean the visible detector under the cartridges.

If you just changed the cartridge remove it and put it back to see if he finally recognizes it. Although rare, this failure may be because you are using a compatible cartridge and does not recognize it. The problem may also be due to drivers or software.

Blurred print

If the print is fuzzy it may be due to the paper being damp, it is poor quality or ink or toner is running out. You may also have set the economy mode, which does not provide enough quality, or a low print density. In this case, what you can do is go to print properties and increase the print density. If it comes to photographs, it is best to use quality photographic paper.

The best thing you can do to improve the quality of your prints is to use good quality and configure it to have the best print quality, unless they are minor documents where you can opt for fast printing to save ink (instead of opting for compatible cartridges that can sometimes cause problems if they are not trusted) .

Blank pages

If you see a blank paper instead of what you requested, the content may have a Blank sheet. If not, and you know you have enough ink, the software, so the solution may be to disconnect the cable, uninstall the software, and reinstall it. You can look for it on the manufacturer’s technical support website to have the latest stable version.

Many print quality problems can be caused by software or drivers, so this is one of the main checks to perform, and creates the need to always keep them up to date. Anyway, it is good that you check that your cartridge is correctly placed, has enough ink and is detected by your printer.

Print queue stuck

If a print crash has occurred or you have a stuck print queue, you should go to the print list, view the documents in the queue and select the task or tasks you want to abort. You can find it in configuration, devices, the printer in particular and if you give the options you will find this (open queue).

If it is no problem for you to start the process again, we recommend that cancel everything and return to request the printing from where you had made it initially (document, web or where applicable). Once the queue is empty, it shouldn’t give you a problem. Either way, canceling a task might be enough to end this jam. If for some reason this hangs, hit Control + Alt + Del and close it in the task manager, and try again or restart the computer.

Folio locked

One of the most frequent problems is jammed paper, since it can be due to many causes. It may be wrinkled, damp, incorrectly positioned, or not suitable for the printer. The printer may also have the dirty rollers (You must take proper maintenance of them so that this problem does not happen again) or it is not on a level surface. If it happens to you, you may be tempted to remove the paper. Be careful with this, since not only can you end up breaking it, but you could damage one of the components of the device.

Check if your printer has a button with the drawing of a folio and an arrow, usually close to ignition. If so and you press it, the paper will be removed. You can also turn the printer off and on again, as it could eject the paper at power-up. Open the cover and look inside carefully. Remove carefully the paper and the remains. If there are more covers, open them and check that there are no paper scraps on them. Check your kit’s instructions to see what to do in this case if you can’t remove the paper carefully.

Every time you go to print, it is good that you use good quality paper and it place correctly to avoid problems of blocked folios. Also, do not put more sheets than you will need, and if there are many, do not put them all at once because the printing could be blocked.

Other problems

In addition to the most frequent problems that we have discussed, your computer may experience other problems that affect its normal operation, so we are going to comment on what they are and what you should do when they arise. Sometimes the solution It can be as simple as plugging the printer back in or restarting your computer, but in others it requires more steps. We will tell you how to solve these errors step by step.

No internet connection

If your printer has problems related to no internet connection, the first thing you have to do is check that it’s on and is connected to it Wifi network than your computer, since otherwise it would not go. Try turning it off, unplugging it, waiting a bit and turning it on again. You can also restart your computer. Another thing you can do is set it as the default in your operating system or remove it and add it back.

First of all, you should check that your internet connection works, so it is good that you try on your mobile or computer to open a web page or consult a service in which you need a stable internet connection. If it is the problem of the router or your connection, try unplugging it, waiting and plugging it back in.

This problem can also occur in cases related to print spooler, so you can go to the configuration of your computer, choose the printer, open queue and device name, select the list and cancel. You can also go to Print Job Manager and restart.

Error messages

Printer error messages are another common problem that affects us especially when we are in a rush to print. In many cases we leave this task until the last minute and it is a mistake. There are a lot of mistakes that you can solve knowing what it consists of. For example, if you put low ink level you will need to change the cartridge as soon as possible (or immediately to maintain good print quality).

If it alerts you by led lights or soundPlease refer to the instruction manual. At manual of your printer you will find the solution to these types of errors since there is usually a section of error indicators or frequent problems. If you have lost it, damaged it or have already thrown it away, you can look at the manufacturer’s official website as it usually appears on it. The latest generation equipment already usually helps you solve the error with instructions on your screen, making it even easier.