Everything is ready to experience the launch of the new Ford Focus 2022. The renewed compact of Ford it already has prices in Spain. A model who has undergone a facelift. A mid-cycle upgrade that will allow the current generation to cope with the rest of its business life that lies ahead. It launches design, technological equipment and maintains its commitment to electrification intact.

The new Focus will be marketed in two body variants. On the one hand we have the traditional five-door hatchback format and, on the other hand, there is the most practical and familiar option, the Ford Focus SportBreak.

The new Ford Focus 2022 already has prices in Spain

The range of the new Ford Focus 2022



As with the outgoing model, the new range is made up of a multitude of trim levels. At the time of its commercial launch it will be possible to choose between the versions Trend +, ST-Line, ST-Line X, Active and Active X. It is important to bear in mind that the offer will not be complete and that over the next few months more completions will be introduced to continue expanding the possibilities when configuring the new Focus.

It should also be noted that the Ford Focus Active will continue to make an appearance. A finish that is characterized by giving the popular compact a “crossover” look. A formula to capture the attention of the public that does not want to get hold of a classic SUV.

On the other hand, and as with the outgoing model, the renewed range will be crowned by the new Ford Focus ST, which remains the most exclusive, powerful and radical alternative. A model that, by the way, is offered in both body variants.

The technological interior of the new Ford Focus 2022

The engines of the new Ford Focus 2022



Regarding the mechanical section, the new Focus maintains its commitment to electrification with respect to the outgoing model intact. A wide selection of engines is available. All of them with front-wheel drive.

For gasoline lovers there is a 1.0-liter EcoBoost 125 hp engine with or without 48 volt light hybridization (MHEV). The conventional version of this block there is only a six-speed manual gearbox. The electrified option is offered, in addition to a manual transmission, with a seven-speed automatic. One step above is a 1.0-liter EcoBoost 155 hp engine electrified with a light hybrid system and available with both types of transmission.

In the diesel section there is a 120 hp 1.5-liter EcoBlue engine which can also be associated with the two gearboxes, although in this case, the automatic has eight speeds.

Active trim is available for the new Ford Focus SportBreak

Prices of the Ford Focus 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Trend + ST-Line ST-Line X Active Active X 1.0 EcoBoost 125 hp 6v € 24,282 € 25,974 € 26,967 € 26,299 € 27,292 1.0 EcoBoost 125 CV 6v MHEV € 25,376 € 27,096 € 28,096 € 27,421 € 28,421 1.5 EcoBlue 120 CV 6v € 26,376 € 28,096 € 29,096 € 28,421 € 29,421 1.0 EcoBoost 125 CV Aut. 7v MHEV € 26,977 € 28,691 € 29,653 € 29,003 € 29,966 1.5 EcoBlue 120 CV Aut. 8v € 27,651 € 29,335 € 30,328 € 29,661 € 30,654 1.0 EcoBoost 155 CV 6v MHEV – € 28,296 € 29,296 € 28,614 € 29,602 1.0 EcoBoost 155 CV Aut. 7v MHEV – € 29,845 € 30,808 € 30,158 € 31,123

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

Prices of the Ford Focus SportBreak 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Trend + ST-Line ST-Line X Active Active X 1.0 EcoBoost 125 hp 6v € 25,378 € 27,071 € 28,071 € 27,396 € 28,348 1.0 EcoBoost 125 CV 6v MHEV € 26,476 € 28,196 € 29,134 € 28,498 € 29,450 1.5 EcoBlue 120 CV 6v € 27,476 € 29,196 € 30,471 € 29,521 € 30,471 1.0 EcoBoost 125 CV Aut. 7v MHEV € 28,073 € 29,749 € 30,663 € 30,075 € 31,027 1.5 EcoBlue 120 CV Aut. 8v € 29,186 € 30,432 € 31,384 € 30,758 € 31,709 1.0 EcoBoost 155 CV 6v MHEV € 27,676 € 29,373 € 30,325 € 29,698 € 30,650 1.0 EcoBoost 155 CV Aut. 7v MHEV – € 30,950 € 31,903 € 31,275 € 32,227

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

It is very important to note that all light hybrid engines sport the DGT ECO environmental badge (General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this entails. Having this label is already, for a good part of the population, a determining factor when buying a car in Spain.