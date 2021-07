August does not fail for Netflix premieres. The bet of the streaming platform that usually gives us the most titles every month returns to the load to make August more entertaining.

In its list of premieres, Netflix returns to bet on a long list of series. Valeria, which gave us a normal life during the months of confinement, returns with its second season. Among its new releases, The director. Starring Sandra Oh, the story will focus on the life of a research department at a large university.

As far as movies are concerned, we will have the premiere of Beckett and a long list of titles that enlarge the largest repertoire of all streaming channels. However, it is in the documentary section where we find a title that will give a lot to talk about: Pray Away: Pray and you’ll stop being gay. An in-depth analysis of conversion therapy victims who speak in the first person of the damage they suffered.

All the premieres of Netflix Spain in August 2021

Netflix series

Control Z, T2. Premiere August 4

From junkyard to glory, T3. Premiere August 4

In the kitchen with Paris Hilton. Premiere August 4

Hit & Run. Premiere August 6

Nine emotions. Premiere August 6

Shaman king. Premiere August 9

Gabby’s dollhouse, T2. Premiere August 10

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang. Premiere August 10

Pastry squad. Premiere August 11

Al Rawabi Girls School. Premiere August 12

Lokillo: Nothing is the same. Premiere August 12

Monster Hunter: Guild Legends. Premiere August 12

The kingdom. Premiere August 13

New cherry flavor. Premiere August 13

Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle, T5. Premiere August 13

Valeria, T2. Premiere August 13

The Kardashians, T5. Premiere August 17

Tut Tut Cory Cars, T5. Premiere August 17

Forever and ever. Premiere on August 18.

The losers. Premiere August 18

Comedy Premium League. Premiere August 20

The principalto. Premiere August 20

Teverything will be fine. Premiere August 20

Loud House Movie. Premiere August 20

Oggy Oggy. Premiere August 24

Clickbait. Premiere August 25

Chic motels. Premiere August 25

Family Reunion, Part 4. Premiere August 26

Edens Zero. Premiere on August 26

My dear arlo. Premiere August 27

Titletown High. Premiere August 27

Hometown Cha-cha-cha. Premiere August 28

Good girls, T4. Premiere August 31

Physics or chemistry, T1-7. Premiere August 31

The intership, T1-7. Premiere August 31

Boat, T1-3. Premiere August 31

Be happy with Marie Kondo!. Premiere August 31

All Netflix movies

Moon, premiere on August 1

Grace the Possession, premiere on August 1

Wish upon, premiere on August 1

World trade center, premiere on August 1

Tide and Tide, premiere on August 1

Penguin Highway: Mystery of the Penguins, premiering August 1

Sherlock Gnomes, premiere on August 1

Believe, premiere on August 1

I went the Journey, released on August 3

Inspekcja, released on August 4

Nigeria, 1976, released on August 4

Deadly move, released on August 4

Alive, premiere on August 6

Quam’s Money, released on August 6

My first kiss 3, released on August 11

Beckett, premiering August 13

The black island, released on August 18

In the best moment, released on August 18

Trade journals, released on August 18

Sweet Girl, premiering August 20

The Witcher, The Wolf’s Nightmare, released on August 23

Someone like him, released on August 27

Documentaries, specials and other Netflix premieres

Shiny_Flakes: The Teen Cybernark, released on August 3

Pray Away: Pray and you’ll stop being gay, released on August 3.

UFOs: Declassified Top Secret Projects, released on August 3

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, released on August 4

Sports secrets: Pact with the devil, premiered on August 17

Memoirs of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, released on August 18

Bob Ross: Coincidence, Betrayal and Greed, premiere on August 25

Joao de Deus: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer, premiere on August 25

Sports secrets: Crimes and penalties, released on August 31