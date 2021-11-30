December arrives and within the Netflix premieres there are several of the most anticipated seasons of its original series and some films of notable value in recent years. To this are added different releases that are striking, as well as the incorporation of renowned filmmakers such as Paolo Sorrentino. The last month of the year arrives and the platform does not save anything.

In fact, several key proposals will arrive around the second half of December. Inside the Netflix premieres in terms of series they stand out Titans, the various ramifications of Elite, The witcher and Cobra Kai. In their own way, the last two series have added a fandom remarkable, almost cult, that will surely welcome the presentation of these contents. These are productions that even transcend his fan base. It is no coincidence that the platform save them for last.

On the other hand, as for movies and Netflix premieres, Paolo Sorrentino brings It was the hand of God. It is an autobiographical production, based on a personal episode that affected the filmmaker’s life. On the other hand, the platform will present the third installment of John wick, perhaps the most important contemporary action franchise in recent years, after Mad max.

Series: Netflix premieres

Lost in Space, season 3 – December 1.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure – December 1st.

The Money Heist. Volume 2, final season – December 3.

Colton comes out of the closet – December 3.

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – December 7th.

Titans, season 3 – December 8.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, season 1 – December 10.

Those crazy twenties (Reality) – December 10.

How to load up on Christmas, season 2 – December 10.

The newspaper of the future (Reality) – December 14.

Tampa: The Golden Bay (Reality) – December 15.

Elite. Short stories – December 15.

Aggretsuko – December 16.

The witcher, season 2 – December 17.

Elite short stories: Samuel Omar – December 20th.

Emily in Paris., season 2 – December 22.

Elite short stories: Patrick – December 23th.

Anxious people – December 29.

Kitz, season 1 – December 30.

Queer eye, season 3 – December 31.

stay by me, season 1 – December 31.

Cobra Kai, season 4 – December 31.

Movies: December Releases

Happened yesterday? Part 3 – December 1st.

Mobile – December 1st.

The power of the dog – December 1st.

The grandparent’s house – December 2.

Single at christmas – December 2.

The boy from Asakusa – December 3.

Cobalt blue – December 3.

The cassette of memories – December 3.

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special – December 8.

Anonymous – December 10.

Two – December 10.

We are going home! – December 10.

In a better time – December 10.

Unforgivable – December 10.

John wick – December 12th.

It was the hand of God – December 15.

Balloon and the wonders of the reef – December 16.

A California Christmas: City Lights – December 16.

A father not so father – December 21.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – December 22th.

Lightning Murali – Dec. 24.

Don’t look up – Dec. 24.

1000 km from Christmas – Dec. 24.

Lulli – December 26.

The lost girl – December 31st.