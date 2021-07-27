We continue with everything we expect from the platforms for August 2021. In this case, the turn is for the premieres of Amazon Prime Video, who do not want to let August – the summer month par excellence – run out of their titles of reference.

On the list for August a good number of movies and series. The lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson in one of his most complex roles, leads the premieres of Amazon Prime Video. Animal Cemetery and Boss Level close for a full month. In the part of the series, it returns Modern love with its second season based on the column of the The New York Times. This time we will have Kit Harington, Tobias Menzies, Anna Paquin or Lucy Boynton with their own version of love. For the premieres of the month, Prime video wants to try their luck with Nine Perfect Strangers, fiction starring Nicole Kidman and the creators of Big Little Lies.

And while we wait to see all the opportunities that the premieres of Amazon Prime Video offer us after the acquisition, in style, of MGM, we tell you everything you can see throughout August. Remember that if you are not subscribed to the platform, it may be the ideal complement for those long hours in the pool.

All the premieres of Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Films

To the horizon, premiere August 1.

Boss Level, released on August 4.

Head Above Water, released August 6.

The lighthouse, released on August 8.

Animal graveyard, released on August 9.

The magic park, released on August 9.

Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, released on August 13.

Evangelion: You Can (Not) Advance, released on August 13.

Evangelion: You Can (Not) Redo, released on August 13. (13/8)

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, released on August 13.

The snail house, released on August 20.

Cats, released August 22.

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle, released on August 22.

Pete, The Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas, released on August 27.

UglyDolls: Extraordinarily Ugly, released on August 29.

Series

Preacher, season 4. Premiere August 5.

Cruel summer. Premiere on August 6.

Modern love, season 2. Premiere on August 13.

Nine Perfect Strangers. Premiere on August 20.

Ferdinand, season 2. Premiere on August 27.

Enters to scene. Premiere on August 28.

