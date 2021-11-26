You may have seen hundreds of offers on hundreds of products. Sneakers, boots, coats, sweatshirts … But Black not only comes to fashion, but also to technological products , to sex toys and even subscriptions to platforms streaming.

Your favorite movies and series, cheaper. And although not all have put discounts ( Netflix even raised the price a few weeks ago ), yes there are many that these days have offers, and we will tell you about them.

HBO Max, 4.49 euros a month forever

It has just premiered in Spain and we have already had some crushes with its original series, such as The sex life of college girls . It does not have a discount for Black Friday as such, but it does have an introductory offer: until the end of November we can subscribe at half price, 4.49 euros per month, forever . The offer ends on November 30, 2021, so run, it runs away.

FlixOlé, Spanish series and films for 19.99 euros per year

The specialized Spanish cinema platform has joined Black Friday with a discount with which You save 10 euros a year with this offer that will be available until November 29 of 2021. You just have to use the code fridayblack21 to get the discount and also, you have a 14-day free trial.

Filmin on Black Friday: a year for 60 euros





If yours are the classics, this platform is the queen . With a wide catalog of classic cinema, original series and indie films, Filmin is a success that also now has a special Black Friday offer: until December 2, 2021 the annual subscription costs 60 euros . Almost 30% less that allows us to save 24 euros.

Movistar Lite

Movistar has created an offer with which we will enjoy the content of Movistar Lite, its small streaming channel with which we will enjoy its original series such as Iron or Riot gear as well as third-party series and movies. We can hire it for only 8 euros and see all its content until January 31, 2022 with that single payment instead of the usual 8 euros per month. Thus, we will have December and January for the price of one month. A two-for-one with which to test this platform in a much cheaper way.

Disney +

Coinciding with Disney + Day, the platform launched an offer with a 75% discount for the first month of subscription It is a discount for new customers, which you can also take advantage of if you have an existing account that is deactivated. The first month of Disney + will cost you only 1.99 euros.

Amazon Prime Video and all its offers

It does not have Black Friday offers to use, but it always has a special price. If you become Amazon Prime , you have a 30-day free trial (then 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month if you do not make the annual payment) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to deals, services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage.

If you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. There are also offers in associated channels such as three months of Dizi or Flixolé for 0.99 euros per month.

What’s more, we can subscribe to MUBI through Prime Video for 2.97 euros for the first three months instead of the 9.99 euros per month that this platform costs.

