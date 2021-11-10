The beta 2 of iOS 15.2 arrives loaded with news that will arrive on your iPhone in a few weeks.

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 15.2, a important update with many new features that will officially arrive on our iPhone throughout the month of December. It is the second most important update of the system after iOS 15.1, and like this version it comes with cool improvements.

The first beta of iOS 15.2 introduced new features such as the Application Privacy Report or the new user interface of the notification summary, and this second beta is also loaded with improvements.

All the news in iOS 15.2 beta 2

Apple is introducing in these updates many of the announced news of iOS 15 that we have not seen yet, and in iOS 15.2 we will see several of them.

This function allows us to configure a trusted person so that he can access our Apple ID and our data after death. Until now, if the Apple ID password was not known, it was virtually impossible to access this information.

This contact will be able to access photos, messages, notes, files, contacts, calendar events, applications, backups devices and more, although you will not be able to access our passwords.

Security enhancements in AirTag

Apple has implemented a new feature in the iOS 15.2 Search app for prevent someone from tracking us without our permission. We have a new option called “Items that can track me”, and upon entering we will be able to search for nearby devices, such as an AirTag, that could be used to track our location.

New TV app on iPadOS

The TV app on iPadOS 15.2 has been redesigned with a sidebar which simplifies navigation between the various sections of the TV application. It also incorporates a dedicated “Store” tab to access movies and TV shows that can be purchased.

Hide email in the Mail app

One of the functions borrowed together with iOS 15 that we had not seen yet. Now we can hide our email directly from the Mail application when composing an email. We simply tap on the “From” field and select the “Hide my email” option to generate a random email address.

Communication security

A controversial feature but one that Apple is willing to implement. Communication security is built into the Messages app and warn children and their parents when sexually explicit photos are received or sent from a child’s device.

Always-on dark mode in CarPlay Maps app

A small novelty in CarPlay that allows us to enable the always-on dark mode in Apple Maps app, something that many users wanted.

Are many new features found in this second beta of iOS 15.2, and we will be able to enjoy them very soon. At the moment, only developers can test these improvements.

