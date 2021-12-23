After showing the first details about its physical appearance, Huawei already has announced officially its new folding smartphone, the so-called Huawei P50 Pocket. It is the second terminal with a folding screen that the Asian firm launches this year, and it comes with a very different concept from the Mate X2 flagship. This time, betting on an aesthetic similar to the latest Samsung smartphone and its “shell-like” format.

The Huawei P50 Pocket has a p6.9-inch flexible OLED display, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a format of 21: 9. Unlike the Huawei Mate X2, which includes a screen that can double as a book, la of this P50 Pocket folds vertically. That is, down. This format, identical to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, makes it possible to reduce the dimensions of the terminal so that it is more portable – hence the term “Pocket” -, although folded, its thickness increases considerably, up to 15.2 mm.

The smartphone also has a additional 1-inch screen that is located on the outside, next to the photographic module. This panel, which has a rounded shape, allows access to relevant information without having to open the terminal screen. You can see the time, check notifications, check incoming calls, or control playback. Huawei has also included the possibility of activating widgets that will maximize the user experience. For example, if the owner is driving a route with Petal Maps (Huawei’s map app), he can see the directions on the rounded screen, without having to access the flexible panel.

The Huawei P50 Pocket arrives with Qualcomm chip and triple camera of up to 40 megapixels

The Huawei P50 Pocket inherits some of the key features of the Huawei P50 Pro, starting with its processor. The company has opted for a SoC Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm. As expected, limited with 4G connectivity. Huawei, remember, cannot implement 5G technology in its devices, despite having authorization to do business with the US processor manufacturer. It also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery. Also with HarmonyOS 2.0 as operating system

Regarding the photographic section, the Huawei P50 Pocket includes a triple camera on the back, with a 40-megapixel primary sensor, a second 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32 megapixel “ultra-spectrum” sensor. The latter camera, in principle, allows you to capture more realistic colors. However, and at the focus level, there seem to be no differences compared to the primary sensor.

The front camera, on the other hand, has a resolution of 10.7 megapixels. However, Huawei has added a “mirror mode” that allows the circular display to be used as a preview for the main lenses. Therefore, this feature is likely to be more convenient for taking selfies. While the lens located on the flexible screen can be used for video calls.

Price and availability of Huawei’s new folding mobile

The Huawei P50 Pocket It has been announced in China, although the company has not revealed its price and whether it will reach other markets. In the Asian country, two versions will be marketed: a standard variant with a white tone and a “premium” edition with a gold finish.