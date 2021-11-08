There is no doubt that we will see a layer full of color, and customization as we will see later. Samsung’s intention is clear, to have the most refined software within the landscape of its own operating systems. In addition, with One UI 4 we will be able to see in the Samsung Galaxy a redesign of the widgets as they will start to have rounded corners.

The South Korean smartphone firm has decided to fill with new functionalities and different improvements that will be noticed with the arrival of One UI 4. Not only will we see different changes in terms of design and customization, but they have implemented various options that will be quite striking. once we manage to install this layer on our Samsung Galaxy. Therefore, it is time to see what is hidden within the different characteristics that the brand has prepared for us with this software.

From the South Korean company they have already announced what will be the main news and changes that we will see with the launch of One UI 4 . In addition to launching almost unilaterally with the latest version of Google software. And even more after its beta phase was finished, so we will only have to wait for it to start updating its smartphones to this new version of its customization layer.

More customization

As in Android 12, the South Korean manufacturer has introduced color themes for its layer, that is, from this version on, we will be able to extract color palettes from the wallpapers. We will even be the ones to choose between the color themes that will be applied to the entire user interface.

And we will find important changes both in the lock screen and in the Always on Display. For example, from the blocking panel we can modify the audio output source to a different device, in addition to having custom controllers depending on the song we are listening to at the time.

As for the always-active screen mode, we can activate a function with which we will be able to make it enabled every time we receive a notification. Likewise, new animated stickers have been added to be able to add them to this mode when we have it activated in our Samsung galaxy.

AR emoji

One of the features that fell in love with many of its users was augmented reality, specifically The AR Emoji which can be accessed through the camera app. Well, now we can use an augmented reality Emoji for the profile photo in a Samsung account and Contacts. And to this we must add the novelty that you can choose between 10 different poses, and we will even have the possibility of creating our own expressions. You can choose from 10 poses or create your own expressions.

Camera and gallery

Another of the native applications in which we will see great changes to improve will be in the gallery of the Samsung Galaxy. From now on, with One UI 4 the stories we create will be displayed with a preview on the cover. In addition, we will have the possibility to see where we take each image of the story, as long as we give the necessary permissions and we have the location activated. Although, we can also edit the location, time and day of each of the photographs and videos that we had captured with the camera.

We will also have a wider range of options to give a better order to the albums that we have in the Gallery. Likewise, the covers of these will be seen at the top of the app when we open it.

As for the camera app, the button to optimize the scene it will only be present in photo mode. And in the same way, the pro mode will have a readjustment in the organization of its configuration, so that our experience when using it is simpler.

Virtual RAM

The virtual RAM function It is a trend, no one can deny it, because now this same function will begin to be added to Galaxy phones with One UI 4.0, as long as they are compatible with this technology and under the name of RAM Plus. This is a feature that will use physical storage to convert it into virtual RAM in order to improve the overall performance of the phone.

Changes to Bixby routines

Bixby routines they have become more and more popular among Samsung users. So the South Korean company has decided on this new version of One UI to add more conditions to your routines. Although that’s not all, because we can start a routine during a call or when we receive different notifications.

We will have an option with which we can improve a specific routine. And finally, another of the most striking aspects is that we will create custom icons for our routines when using the Camera app or an image from our photo gallery.

Privacy enhancements

Privacy and security is a field in which all firms are working. For this reason, the South Korean brand has given it the importance it has for all its users. With One UI 4 we will see a renewed Security and emergency menu that will allow us to manage all our emergency contacts and security information.

And, to protect our privacy, when browsing the net we will have the option that Samsung Internet automatically start in Secret Mode if we used it the last time.

Within the scope of privacy, we will see from this version which will be the applications that are accessing the different important permissions that we can grant such as the location, the camera or the microphone from permission usage history.

To check whether or not the camera and microphone are being used by an app, a green dot will appear in the upper right corner of the screen. And thanks to the quick controls, we will have the possibility to temporarily block the apps from accessing these elements. Finally, there will be an option with which we will choose to notify us the samsung mobile if an application accesses without our permission the content that we had copied to the clipboard in another app.

Compatible mobiles

Time to meet compatible Galaxy phones who will receive this next version of their customization layer. Although it must be clear that 3 generations of updates have been promised for this. Specifically, the following models will be the lucky ones: