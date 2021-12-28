With the passage of time and technological advances, manufacturers decide to bet on increasing the security measures of their mobile phones so that, thus, our privacy is safe from any type of malicious attack that may suffer.

With it, the Asian company intends to get rid of all the criticism received after the problems caused by MIUI 12 and, in addition, bring a large number of novelties that will make our smartphone look totally different from what we know and thus meet expectations of the users.

That is why Xiaomi promises a much more effective facial recognition, as well as various methods to prevent that when sending private information such as a photograph of the identity card from leaking our data.

Wonder center

A few days ago we sent you the news of one of the great news of MIUI 13 with the arrival of MIUI Wonder Center, which finally seems to get the name MIUI Next. It is a way of interconnect all our devices universally to be able to send content between them. The conference has shown how you can control the music that is playing on the television from your own phone.

This system works in a similar way to the HarmonyOS control panel, but ensures a fast, efficient and accessible connection between all of them. With so just push a button the image of our terminal will be reproduced on the tablet or television.

Optimization by flag

One of the main aspects that consumers criticized about MIUI 12 is the malfunction of third-party applications. Regarding this issue, the brand has announced that the software performance of third parties has increased by 52%, while the optimization of the system has increased by 26%.

In this way, applications can be run at the highest possible quality without causing the system to suffer. In addition, a effective battery usage, achieving a longer duration by minimizing applications based on various factors such as your location or the time of day. Thanks to the smart optimization the smartphone can recognize what time you usually use a certain app to get rid of it if it is not the right time and reduce its weight in the background on the battery.

Aesthetic changes

As with any major software update, there are several changes to the appearance of the system. Another novelty of MIUI 13 is Mi Sans, a font type By default they do not show great differences with respect to the original, although we will have to wait to see it in person to appreciate these changes. It also comes with more options when choosing a wallpaper. The best thing about these is that they have been designed for better organization external home screen.

Android 12 Material You will also be present at MIUI. This is great news for users, who will be able to customize your interface through a color palette obtained from your wallpaper.

With regards to MIUI Pad, they are observed similarities clear with the software used by the apple tablets, both in the application icons and in the bar at the bottom. An addition that it brings with it are the quick links, which give the possibility of directly accessing a game or a certain part of the game menu just by pressing and holding on the app, as it will show us various options.