Android TV has expanded to a large multitude of television manufacturers, and today we find a wide range of them with the Google operating system installed. For some time Android 12 was also available for televisions, although it has not been until now when its stable version has finally been made official.

From the official Android blog, the company has warned all users that the final version of Android 12 for Google TV is now available. Nevertheless, only those developers who have an ADT-3 device will be able to access this final version.

The update It is available via OTA for developers, but it can also be downloaded manually and installed on a USB via the image file for ADT-3 devices. You can find in this link the downloads for both Android TV and Google TV.

The fact that its stable version is reserved for developers only, it is simply so that they have their applications ready in Android 12, and thus when it jumps to the general public there is already a great variety of them optimized for the latest operating system of the company.





List of notable changes in Android 12

Xataka Android colleagues have very well relieved all the information regarding this update for televisions. Among the most notable changes are those focused on privacy, such as full microphone and camera lock in case our TV incorporates this hardware. As in Android for mobile devices, the TV will notify us each time the camera or the microphone is activated.

Android 12 will also be able to adapt to the frame rate of the content we are seeing. Although the VRR brought by technologies such as AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync adapted the refresh rate of the television to the frame rate of the video game in question, this native option in Android 12 will work in a similar way in the transitions of the content that we are seeing .

Another of the highlights of this new update is the possibility of connecting to a network via a QR code. As with mobile devices when we want to share our WiFi network, a code will appear on the TV that we will have to scan so that our TV has an Internet connection quickly and easily.

As usual, this new update will arrive with major visual changes, among which are improvements in the interface, and in the fluidity of animations and transitions. What’s more, its interface will finally be adapted to 4K resolution and with HDMI CEC 2.0 support for controlling different sources with just one remote control.

Availability to the public

Android 12 for televisions is expected officially reach the public during early 2022. It will differ by manufacturer, but exactly when it will arrive for the Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV-compatible TVs is still unknown.

More information | Android