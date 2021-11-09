We show you all the minimum specifications that your PC must have in order to install Windows 11.

The new Windows 11 is here and it’s here to stay. A few weeks ago the new Microsoft operating system was officially launched, which incorporates important changes with respect to previous versions such as a new renewed design or new functions and features that will be very useful to many, such as compatibility with applications from Android. That is why, today, many are considering installing this new operating system on their computers to be able to take advantage of all the advantages.

However, contrary to what has happened in recent years, the truth is that the minimum requirements necessary to be able to install the new Microsoft operating system are not exactly the same. In fact, in several aspects they have been significantly increased compared to Windows 10.

These are the minimum requirements that you will need to be able to install Windows 11 on your PC

As we mentioned, although it is true that there are quite a few computers compatible with Windows 11, those older are likely not due to the needs of the new system to be installed.

Specifically, to install Windows 11 on any computer you will need to have at least the following:

Processor : 1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores with compatible 64-bit or SoC.

: 1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores with compatible 64-bit or SoC. RAM : at least 4 GB.

: at least 4 GB. Storage (hard drive) : 64 GB of memory or more.

: 64 GB of memory or more. System firmware : UEFI, Supports Secure Boot.

: UEFI, Supports Secure Boot. TPM : version 2.0 or higher.

: version 2.0 or higher. Graphic card – Any compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.

– Any compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver. Screen: High definition (720p) larger than 9 inches, with 8-bit channel per color.

Taking this into account, It is important that, before proceeding to install Windows 11 on any computer, you review its technical specifications to verify that it is indeed compatible with the new operating system. In the event that you have a previous Windows version already installed, say that you can download the Microsoft PC Health app, which will automatically indicate the compatibility of your computer with Windows 11.

