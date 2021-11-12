There are sagas that leave their mark on several generations. Just as there is no denying that Star Wars has had an enormous influence on popular culture, Harry Potter is also not far behind when it comes to setting trends. That is why we look forward to the arrival of Hogwarts Legacy.

In order to better carry out the wait, the user Hackiko_Chan has got to work on The Elder Scrolls Online. Using all kinds of resources and tools available in the game, has shaped the mythical Diagon Alley with much magic from the JK Rowling stories.

















The most impressive thing about this work is that Hachiko_Chan has done the work using only the possibilities offered by Bethesda’s work. “I take about two weeks build it all, there was always something to add or change to make it feel more alive “, explains the player about his creation.

Of course we have some recognizable places in the images like the Cauldron Shop, Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes (the famous joke shop of the Weasley brothers) or the always imposing Gringotts bank. To add more respect to the building, a dragon crowns the attic while blasting flames.

The other side of the coin is Knockturn Alley, which Hachiko_Chan has been thinking of doing, although he acknowledges that it is something more difficult to carry out. The only pity is that building interiors are not recreated, although in the future there is still the possibility that it will be carried out.

The truth is that the magic of Harry Potter endures, as with this player who has created a remake of the Harry Potter of PS1 in Unreal Engine 5. On the other hand, we can also visit Hogwarts in Dreams from top to bottom.